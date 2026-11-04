Halloween brings out the crowds

Halloween drew crowds across the Northwest Corner Friday and Saturday, Oct. 30 and 31, as children collected candy and families gathered for hayrides, pumpkin carving and other festivities.
In Sharon, the Center School parking lot filled with decorated cars for a trunk or treat hosted by Parks and Recreation, the school and its PTA. Displays included a mummy’s tomb and a trunk inspired by “The Sandlot.”
Kent’s Main Street was crowded with trick or treaters before students dressed as zombies performed the annual “Thriller” flash mob at Golden Falcon Field.
In Cornwall Village, families strolled along Pine Street, where the library held a pumpkin carving contest. Sisters Elizabeth and Rebecca Ridgway, both dressed as Dolly Parton.
Falls Village closed part of Main Street for festivities that included pizza, cider, a magic show and a haunted caboose. One farm volunteer offered cabbage leaves alongside the candy.
At Lakeville’s Town Grove, families enjoyed hayrides and doughnuts before at least 40 children gathered for the shaving cream and silly string fight.
In North Canaan, organizers held a trunk or treat on Bragg Street, with a street closure providing room for families to gather near North Canaan Elementary School.
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