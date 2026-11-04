Halloween brings costumes and candy to Cornwall Village

CORNWALL — Trick-or-treaters filled Cornwall Village Saturday evening, strolling along Pine Street and stopping at the Cornwall Library, which hosted a pumpkin carving contest.
Library Director Cara Johnson joined the festivities dressed as Wednesday Addams, one of her favorite characters.
At Town Hall, poll workers overseeing early voting invited costumed youngsters inside for candy, even though they were too young to cast a ballot.
Sisters Elizabeth and Rebecca Ridgway, both dressed as Dolly Parton, were handing out candy when an ambulance call interrupted their evening. Elizabeth is the ambulance captain.
They quickly climbed into the ambulance parked behind them and headed out to respond.