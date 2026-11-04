Sharon celebrates Halloween with trunk or treat

SHARON — The Sharon Center School parking lot was transformed into a Halloween paradise Friday afternoon as the Parks and Recreation Commission, the school and its PTA hosted a trunk or treat.
Cars with elaborately decorated trunks filled with sweet treats delighted visitors young and old.
“I’m so glad it turned out so well,” said Parks and Rec Director Bryan Failla, looking over the scene. “It’s great to see people coming together.”
Several organizations handed out treats, including the Taghhannuck Grange and Sharon Historical Society.
Heather Mathews, a teacher at the school and founder of the Roving Clover book bus, which distributes free books to children, came dressed as Dolly Parton. She joked that it took six pairs of socks to emulate the singer’s figure.
Stefan Wolf drew plenty of attention in his Tomb of the Mummy cave, where he slowly rose from a lying position to sit upright.
“This is fun to do for the kids,” he said. “All the materials in here are organic, including sand and stones. And it didn’t cost anything.”
Kindergarten teacher Allison Bryant decorated her trunk with a theme inspired by her favorite movie, “The Sandlot.” Her 11-pound Cavalier King Charles spaniel joined the festivities.