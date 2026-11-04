‘Thriller’ draws a crowd as Kent celebrates Halloween

KENT — Goblins, ghouls and witches filled Main Street on Halloween as trick-or-treaters made their way along the sidewalks, where generous treaters handed out candy.
45 on Main, a coffee, ice cream and candy shop, was a popular center of activity, with hayrides, music and witches offering treats to children.
As 7 p.m. approached, a crowd gathered around Golden Falcon Field for the “Thriller” flash mob. South Kent School students, dressed as zombies, were joined by 10 students from Kent Center School and four from Kent School.
With choreography by Kimberly Compton, the dancers performed a routine inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video.
An estimated 250 people watched the performance, while at least 1,000 people visited Main Street over the course of the evening.
Lans Christensen