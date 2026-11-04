Candy, costumes and a haunted caboose in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — About 150 people, including adults, turned out for Halloween festivities Saturday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treaters filling Main Street by 5 p.m. in search of candy.
Also on offer were pizza, apple cider, a haunted caboose, a magic show — and cabbage leaves.
Main Street was closed between Railroad and Prospect streets, although town constable Denny Jacobs noted that access to early voting at the Senior Center had to remain open.
“So we have to let people through for that,” he said, adding that he thought it unlikely anyone would be voting on Halloween.
Falls Village resident Orion Carr wore a costume complete with a wheeled horse half and an arrow quiver where he stowed his candy.
One youngster’s chicken costume posed visibility problems. Jeff Tripp, seated outside his Main Street home with a bowl of candy, helped guide the child off the sidewalk.
“Okay, step coming up!”
Adults joined in the fun, too. Matt Gallagher wore an actual carved pumpkin on his head.
At the Center on Main, Recreation Commission members served cider and pizza to hungry trick-or-treaters. Sandy Rhoades performed a magic show.
On Railroad Street, Dave and Resha Jacobs, dressed in railroad attire, ushered visitors through the haunted caboose. Inside, fog and eerie music set the scene, with candy and Judy Jacobs in a black cat costume awaiting visitors.
Cindy Burnstein offered something different. Alongside candy from the Adamah Farm crew, she handed out cabbage leaves.
“We’re a farm, and we’ve got a lot of cabbage,” she said.
Patrick L. Sullivan