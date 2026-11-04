Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
halloween

Candy, costumes and a haunted caboose in Falls Village

Candy, costumes and a haunted caboose in Falls Village

Cindy Burnstein, left, offered cabbage leaves in addition to candy during the Halloween event in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — About 150 people, including adults, turned out for Halloween festivities Saturday, Oct. 31, with trick-or-treaters filling Main Street by 5 p.m. in search of candy.

Also on offer were pizza, apple cider, a haunted caboose, a magic show — and cabbage leaves.

Main Street was closed between Railroad and Prospect streets, although town constable Denny Jacobs noted that access to early voting at the Senior Center had to remain open.

“So we have to let people through for that,” he said, adding that he thought it unlikely anyone would be voting on Halloween.

Falls Village resident Orion Carr wore a costume complete with a wheeled horse half and an arrow quiver where he stowed his candy.

One youngster’s chicken costume posed visibility problems. Jeff Tripp, seated outside his Main Street home with a bowl of candy, helped guide the child off the sidewalk.

“Okay, step coming up!”

Adults joined in the fun, too. Matt Gallagher wore an actual carved pumpkin on his head.

At the Center on Main, Recreation Commission members served cider and pizza to hungry trick-or-treaters. Sandy Rhoades performed a magic show.

On Railroad Street, Dave and Resha Jacobs, dressed in railroad attire, ushered visitors through the haunted caboose. Inside, fog and eerie music set the scene, with candy and Judy Jacobs in a black cat costume awaiting visitors.

Cindy Burnstein offered something different. Alongside candy from the Adamah Farm crew, she handed out cabbage leaves.

“We’re a farm, and we’ve got a lot of cabbage,” she said.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Patrick L. Sullivan
Senior Reporter
Patrick Sullivan has been a reporter for The Lakeville Journal since 2004, covering everything from town meetings to local characters and the outdoors. He grew up in Northern Virginia but spent summers on Mount Riga in Salisbury, giving him a lifelong connection to the Northwest Corner. A graduate of Denison University, Patrick is also the author of Tangled Lines, the newspapers’ popular fly-fishing column—making The Lakeville Journal, as far as anyone knows, the only newspaper in Connecticut with a regular fly-fishing columnist. He once received a fan letter from England, which he considers sufficient evidence that his work has achieved international acclaim.
halloween

Latest News

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Harding concedes State Senate District 30 to Zimmer

Just as polls close, Former District 30 State Senator Stephen Harding greets supporters at his election watch party at The Abby Restaurant & Bar in New Milford, CT, Nov. 3.

Patrick Stachniak

In an unprecedented midterm election the evening of Nov. 3, Democrats across the country flipped battleground races for federal and local representatives in what has been described as a blue tsunami. The results in Connecticut were no different.

Keep ReadingShow less

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

Small trout, big lasagna and bad movies

The Men of CACA. From left, the author, Steve DeSimone, and Tom Gallucio.

Gary Dodson

I recently convened the fall meeting of CACA, which stands for Cinema, Angling and Culinary Appreciation.

This takes place in Phoenicia, New York. We fish all day, make a bountiful dinner, and watch the world’s worst movies.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Sharon ambulance captain carries on family tradition of service

Thalia MacMillan

Ruth Epstein

SHARON ­— Whether it’s in her professional work or her community volunteerism, Thalia MacMillan strives to advocate for others. She developed that instinct from her many family members who also have the same calling.

Many in the region know her dad, Stanley MacMillan, who served for decades as a building inspector and fire marshal. Her mother, Grace Kandefer, was a longtime nurse at Sharon Hospital. Both were active volunteer first responders. Her brother Stanley MacMillan, Jr., is a member of the Sharon Fire Department.

Keep ReadingShow less
people
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

Sharon plans replacement of West Cornwall Road bridge

SHARON — The Board of Selectmen and Planning & Zoning Commission have approved new plans to replace the West Cornwall Road bridge over Pine Swamp Brook, just south of the historic covered bridge over the Housatonic River in West Cornwall.

The project has been in the works for three years after a survey determined that the structure was nearing the end of its intended life-span. After passing the P&Z commission, the project now only needs approval from four property owners near the site to begin the bidding process.

Keep ReadingShow less
infrastructure

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

Salisbury Forum links science, religion and Earth’s future

From left, Sam King, Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim discuss how religion and science can be used to address environmental challenges on Oct. 30.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — Religious scholars Mary Evelyn Tucker and John Grim and environmentalist, writer and former Hotchkiss teacher Sam King delivered a presentation at The Hotchkiss School Friday, Oct. 30.

Sponsored by the Salisbury Forum, “Change the Story, Change the World: A New Vision for an Ecological Era” explored how religious tradition and modern science can be used together to address environmental and spiritual challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury forum

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Backgammon group adds ‘Pizza and Play’ at White Hart

Playing backgammon at the Saturday session at Le Gamin in Sharon are front, Jennifer Dowley and Harding Bancroft. Behind them are Michael Lonergan and David Dabill.

Ruth Epstein

Like pickleball enthusiasts who just can’t get enough of the game, those who love backgammon are eager to play as often as possible.

With interest growing, Backgammon of Northwest Connecticut has added a third location for its weekly gatherings.

Keep ReadingShow less
community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.