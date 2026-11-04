Shaving cream flies as Lakeville celebrates Halloween

LAKEVILLE — Halloween decorations, cider and doughnuts greeted visitors to the Town Grove Saturday evening, Oct. 31, before about 40 children gathered for the annual silly string and shaving cream fight.
Lisa Hoage offered hot and cold cider and cider doughnuts, while hayrides departed roughly every half hour, depending on demand.
At about 5:30 p.m., the Grove was quiet, with a dozen adults gathered around a fire and a handful of young children arriving with their parents in search of candy.
The adults discussed the accuracy of Scooby-Doo costumes, made predictions for the coming winter and puzzled over where Barbara Wiggins could find vacuum cleaner bags for her older Bissell machine.
Activity picked up around 7 p.m., when children who had been trick-or-treating in the neighborhood between Prospect and Bostwick streets began making their way to the Grove for the silly string and shaving cream fight.
The popular activity was confined to the playground, a boundary Grove manager Stacey Dodge made clear.
“If you’ve got shaving cream, you need to be away from the cars!” she announced to an arriving group. “All shaving cream in the playground!”
At 7:30 p.m., trick-or-treating was still busy along the eastbound side of Main Street between Prospect and Bostwick streets and on the westbound side between Lincoln City Road and the Grassland Dessert Cafe, which was packed.
Trick-or-treaters used the designated Main Street crosswalks, remembering to press the buttons that activate the flashing warning lights.
Patrick L. Sullivan