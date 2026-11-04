North Canaan turns out for candy, costumes and games

NORTH CANAAN — Dozens of families trick-or-treated along Bragg and Prospect streets, which the town closed to traffic for Halloween, near North Canaan Elementary School.
Costumed homeowners sat on decorated porches, handing out candy and celebrating with neighbors.
Jennifer Flint set up tables with a spread of treats for children to choose from. Her mother-in-law offered a mystery box where children could try their luck for extra candy or a “trick.” One teenager received an ill-fitting headband.
Flint said she learned about the neighborhood’s Halloween festivities after buying her home several years ago.
“We didn’t know that when we bought the house… we found out afterwards. We were like, ‘Oh boy, we’re in trouble,’” she said. “And every year we have to keep adding more and more, but it’s fun.”
Flint also hosted a costume contest for children and adults, with gift baskets for the winners.
Down the street, Christine and Chuck Viel offered “Friday the 13th”-themed games, including archery, fishing and potato sack races, run by their daughters.
Christine Viel said Halloween was an important tradition while she was growing up in Salem, Massachusetts. She brought that same dedication to North Canaan when the family moved there in 2017.
“It’s more than just coming to get candy,” said Viel as she helped a trick-or-treater with a suction-cup arrow at the archery station. “It’s just this moment of connection, coming together, community and them saying, ‘Of course we’re going to the scary house.’”