Letters to the Editor - October 15, 2026

Why can’t the Bauer Fund be tapped for train station?

One of the pleasures—and prerogatives—of living in our town is the opportunity to participate in Town Meetings. Neighbors may disagree, sometimes passionately, but discussions are (usually) remarkably civil. In an era of poisonous national politics, it’s reassuring to participate in democracy on this local level.

At a special Town Meeting on September 16, residents voted to authorize spending up to $650,000 to save one of our town’s most historic buildings, the old Lakeville Railroad Station.

The question now is how to pay for it.

At its September 22 meeting, the Board of Finance decided against using money from the Bauer Fund, which currently holds approximately $3 million. Instead, it proposed drawing on the Town’s debt reduction account, which has approximately $725,000 available. That decision requires approval at another special Town Meeting.

The Bauer Fund was established in the 1950s, in part, to maintain property that Frederick Bauer helped the Town acquire, including the Railroad Station and its surrounding land. Over the years, the Fund funded improvements to the Town Grove and Bauer Park.

If you share my curiosity about why the Bauer Fund can’t be tapped in this instance, attend the special Town Meeting on Thursday, October 15, at 7 p.m., either in person at Town Hall or remotely via Zoom. The meeting link is available on the Town’s website.

Town Meetings are more than a New England tradition. They’re an opportunity—and a responsibility—to take part in decisions that shape the place we call home.

Helen Klein Ross

Lakeville





Chris Shea for 5th Congressional District

Did you know the DOJ has designated Connecticut as a sanctuary state?Did you know that Hartford and our current Congressional Representative to Congress have no problem with this?Did you know that means people here illegally are protected as a privileged class at the expense of you the taxpayer?As a taxpayer, legal resident and voter this progressive policy of socialism must be stopped.This November, whether by absentee ballot, Early Voting or on November 3rd elect Chris Shea to the 5th Congressional District.He’s a former Navy Seal who served us.Now he is a Lieutenant in the North Haven fire department serving us. Also, he is the founder of “Hero to Hero” which serves to acclimate veterans back into the workforce.Chris Shea a veteran, firefighter – not a politician- can be counted on in Washington to support free market capitalism.See you at the polls when you vote for Chris Shea for the 5th Congressional District to Washington.

Marie Barnum

Salisbury





Reelect Horn who listens and takes action

There are so many extraordinary aspects to Maria Horn’s career that everyone probably has a different ‘wow’ feature, depending on personalexperience. For me, I’m perpetually struck by the fact that once she’s introduced to someone, she will always remember the name.

More importantly, I’m struck by how this attorney, who had such a significant New York City career, moved to CT and became the Representative for nine largely rural towns. What’s on her docket? Forests, mountains, various water features, Region One schools, health care facilities, villages, and farms.

My mind can hardly encompass the specialized knowledge needed to deal effectively with the broad range of issues produced by such a varied remit. Which leads me to that last item, surely the most remote from Ms. Horn’s previous New York experience, but historically significant in the 64th House District, is farming. Before the Erie Canal transported easterners west, CT was a farming state. Climb any of our scenic mountain trails, look out at the landscape spreading below you, and all you see is trees, as though there were no towns.

But though the northwest corner is now 80% forested, 20% developed, this is the exact reverse of a previous situation when the iron industry cleared the land of trees in order to make charcoal; the rocks that seemed to be a major product of the land became stone walls; and farming was the main activity. What’s left of that history may be a minor aspect of present CT, but historically the northwest corner likes to think of itself as a rural area.

Witness the number of local farms that show up every summer at Farmer’s Markets, each town drawing from its locale, as though our small state was significantly larger.

After Horn decided to run for office the first thing she did was a lot of listening. When she was elected, one of her early efforts was SB1063, legislation to improve farmland availability for first-time farmers. Farming is dependent on weather and there have been destructive storms that our Representative followed up on to get relief for farmers. The Community Investment Act Fund was focused on assisting dairy farms. HB 5345 took aim at preserving valuable farmland.

And then there are the farm adjacent issues, such as air quality and recycling that have drawn her attention. Once a subject is brought to her, the result is usually action. That means rounding up support for what is no longer the first issue on people’s minds in the state. Judging by the measures she has seen become law, she is skilled at negotiating to get that support. Let’s keep Maria where she can make a difference in such long range issues as keeping our land healthy, productive, and beautiful.

Betty Krasne

Kent





Vote early

October 17th is No Kings/Early VotingDay.

Salisbury is joining the national No Kings/ Early Voting Dayof actionson Saturday, October 17 on the Green at routes 41 and 44, in front of the White Hart Inn.

We hope to see you there, wearing blue and waving signs.

We will BE the blue wave. Weather permitting, a voter registration table will be set up from 11 a.m. to 4p.m.with registration material.The main event will be from 11 a.m. to noon, but please drop by any time during the day. Hope to see you then.

Sophia deBoer

Salisbury





Reelect Harding for 30th

As a relative newcomer to voting in elections, I was raised to research the records of the candidates and to vote for the best ones. State Senator Steve Harding is running again and has been exceptional as the Senate Minority Leader. Against relentless opposition he has hammered away at getting legislative support for businesses and reducing residential electricity rates (the 2nd highest in the country last year). Along with this State Senator Steve Harding has helped secure many grants that help preserve our towns local breathtaking beautiful landscapes and hiking trails so many can enjoy them for years to come. I wrote this letter to give my support to State Senator Steve Harding who is running for reelection in the 30th district.

Abigail Silvernail

Lakeville





Ploys won’t make life affordable for Americans

This election is so crucial because Republicans in Congress have handed over many of their Constitutional duties to the executive branch, namely President Trump. These duties include the power of the purse and the power to declare war. They have given these constitutionally-mandated responsibilities to Trump out of fear of retaliation, or a mistaken belief Trump will do right. One result: his and Hegseth’s Iran War has gone on for seven and a half months with no end in sight at the cost of $44 billion. Iran now controls the Straits of Hormuz and isn’t giving up. This war is why gas and diesel prices and inflation continue to go up.

As a pre-election ploy Trump has now negotiated a deal with Putin for Russian diesel, thereby paying Russia for fuel Trump’s own war has made so costly. Trump doesn’t care that Putin provides Iran with drones and other weapons to use in its fight against us.

On the personal side Kushner negotiates business deals in Russia, Saudi Arabia etc. for the Trump Family.The mind boggles at this open and unrestrained corruption.

Why haven’t the Republican Senators & representatives intervened to stop Trump’s war, which is also increasing the on-going affordability crisis, and why didRepublicans agree with Trump’s presser to reduce SNAP, Medicaid and Medicare benefits so as to pass tax cuts that mostly benefit rich people and corporations

I could provide more examples but you can see why it is so important to elect Democrats to Congress, and at every level, who will put the brakes on Trump and fight to make life affordable for ordinary Americans.

Barbara Maltby

Salisbury