Lime Rock Park hosts Highland Games

LIME ROCK — The Litchfield Hills Highland Games were held at Lime Rock Park Sunday, Sept. 29. A gray and misty day did not deter a big crowd of visitors, all lovers of a world of things Scottish.



Vendors and food trucks, including Cameron’s British Foods, and the Litchfield Distillery, had all the proper offerings. The main attraction for viewing was the heavy event athletics; both men and women competing in these strenuous events: throwing the haggis, heavy weight for distance throw, and, of course, the Caber Toss. It was a rare and special opportunity to see these uniquely Scottish events being competed.

With all the games and attractions ongoing, there was one very special and hugely popular guest: Charley the Scottish Highlander, who came to visit from Elk Ravine Farm in Amenia, New York. Charley (a cow) was greeted, petted, and loved by all. He enjoyed every minute and also paid a very calm visit to the bagpipe bands.

Kilts and appropriate attire were the outfits for the day, both for visitors and hosts. A row of tents devoted to various clans; Donald, Maclean, Gordon and others, gave guests a chance to get close to the stories and histories of Scottish friends and relatives.