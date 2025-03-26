Lime Rock revs up for 2025 season of milestones

SALISBURY — Bucolic Lime Rock Park was abuzz with activity on a recent weekday morning in early March. With less than three months to go before the historic park’s 2025 Memorial Day season opener, several new construction projects were underway.

Ground has been broken on a new beer garden, steel beams are shaping a garage condo storage facility and a new pit lane designed to accommodate 36 vehicles and enhance driver safety is taking shape along the main track, along with newly installed fencing and guardrails.

The park, nestled in the heart of Lakeville, is also upgrading corporate entertainment this year by unveiling a series of premium hospitality experiences including private gatherings at the Connecticut circuit which will debut at the highly anticipated NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series weekend June 27 and 28 and is expected to lure 12,000 to 15,000 guests.

“We are on the cusp of the 2025 season, and April 1st marks the 4th anniversary of our purchase by the LLP and change in ownership,” said Dicky Riegel, the park’s president and CEO, explained. “I can safety say it’s never been in better condition and better shape to host events.”

The historic venue, in its 68th year, is expected to reach a major milestone this season asthe NASCAR event, which is expected to be one of the largest events in Lime Rock’s history, will be broadcast live on the FOX Network to millions of viewers, a first for the iconic venue and its unique 1.53-mile, seven turn road course, according to Jamie Kistner, the park’s chief marketing officer.

In March, Lime Rock Park named the Laborers’ International Union of North America as the official title sponsor of the NASCAR race weekend.

“With LIUNA’s support,” said Riegel, “We’re not just bringing NASCAR back to Lime Rock Park, we’re making history.”

850-horsepower V8’s

Lime Rock will open its 2025 season with the highly anticipated Trans Am Memorial Day Classic, providing a family-picnic atmosphere on the hillsides. The weekend will kick off summer and include an array of racing, plus a car show and beer fest.

The Trans Am Series presented with Pirelli will feature the thunder of 850-horsepower American V8 engines showcased in the premier TA category. The TA2 class revives the muscle car wars of the late 1960s, featuring Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger in a 100-mile race. Import and domestic sports cars will be highlighted in the XGT, SGT and GT classes.

Park guests are invited to bring their Sunday driver to the popular Royals’ Garage Car Show and see if they can take home bragging rights, and possibly a trophy. Proceeds benefit a local charitable organization. The Connecticut Craft Beer Grand Prix will complete the Memorial Day weekend event.

Not to be missed is the 43rd Historic Festival, once again held over Labor Day weekend, Aug. 28 through Sept. 1, beginning with a 17-mile Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade on Thursday and on-track action the rest of the weekend.

The 2025 season will wrap up with Lime Rock Park celebrating every generation of the Mazda MX-5 as MiataCon returns Oct. 24 and 25, following a successful second year with over 500 Miatas. Riegel revealed that he will be among the Miata drivers participating in the event.

“We really celebrate the fact that we are a park and unlike many other racetracks in the world, we don’t have ticketed seating here and we intend to keep it that way.”

Building new traditions with race fans

In addition to offering a season full of high-octane thrills, including the 2025 arrival of the ARCA Menards Series, Riegel said he is thrilled that the park will be hosting one leg of the GRIDLIFE Festival Tour, the fastest-growing, youngest motorsports event paddock in the world. The festival will feature a three-day format at Lime Rock, August 15 through 17.

Beyond the track, GRIDLIFE blends car culture with live music, offering structured racing, showcasing vehicles from the ‘80’s, ‘90’s and 2000’s, and delivering high-energy performances on its musical stages.

Riegel noted that roughly 80 percent of those who attend GRIDLIFE are first-timers to Lime Rock Park.

“It’s really more of a community racing group than it is a championship series,” drawing younger crowds and family fun, he noted. “We are 68 years old and have a lot of fans, but we do need to build new traditions with new fans to ensure our future.

Supporting local causes is a priority

Lime Rock Park is dedicated to strengthening its local communities through charitable work and community partners, said its CEO, who had met earlier in the morning at the infield chalet with representatives from Women’s Support Services, a nonprofit domestic violence agency serving the Northwest Corner, to discuss plans for this year’s Trade Secrets Rare Plans and Garden Antiques Sale at the park.

Among the community groups with planned events at the park in 2025 are the Little Guild’s Great Country Mutt Show, the Salisbury Rotary Club’s Lighting Up Lime Rock Park fireworks display and the Litchfield Hills Highland Games.

Riegel said an estimated 225,000 people visit the park annually to drive, spectate and attend community events.

“We are not just a racetrack. We want to be a venue that is most welcoming, most beautiful and has all the amenities so that people will be comfortable here, have a great time and want to come back.”

New garage condos, beer garden

The prior night’s downpour caused huge puddles around the worksite where construction on a 20-unit car storage facility is expected to be completed in June, just in time for the big NASCAR event, Riegel explained as he navigated the mud to check on progress.

The garage condos offer secure storage, direct track access and premium owner amenities, overlooking the track’s West Bend.

“The drivers can park cars on site instead of trailering them to and from Lime Rock Park on rural roads,” said Riegel, who noted that park officials worked closely with the town’s Land Use Office on the project.

Another new project in the works merges craftsmanship and camaraderie: a 26-foot by 52-foot beer garden crafted by the Connecticut-based Country Carpenters, which specializes in post and beam construction.

A ceremonial groundbreaking took place in late February, with a ribbon-cutting planned in May.