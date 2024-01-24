lime rock park

Lime Rock Park seeks permit for non-racing events

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) held the first round of a public hearing on Lime Rock Park’s (LRP) application for a blanket special permit for up to 25 non-racing events per year Tuesday, Jan. 16.

LRP president and CEO Dicky Riegel said the track is asking for up to 25 events per year that are not “customary or incidental” to normal race track operations.

Riegel said this includes events such as weddings, birthdays, family reunions, anniversaries and celebrations of life. He said the track is asking for up to 25 such events so it does not have to come before the commission for a special permit for each event.

Riegel said LRP had one such event, a wedding with about 50 people, in 2023.

During questioning from commissioners, Riegel said he was agreeable to establishing limits on events, such as the time of events, when the band at a wedding has to stop (10 p.m., for example) and the maximum number of attendees.

P&Z chair Michael Klemens said at the outset that the hearing would be continued to the commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20, to allow the track time to respond.

He noted that 12 letters had come in, and he read the letter from the Lime Rock Citizens Council (LRCC) because that organization represents some 200 people.

The LRCC’s letter challenged the notion of a “blanket” special permit and expressed concerns about noise. All 12 letters oppose granting the application as presented. Several cited the lack of details on events.

New public artworks by Bard students on display in Dutchess and Columbia counties

A billboard by Bard College student James Wise was displayed at 3391 US-9 in Hudson from Dec. 20, 2023 - Jan. 17, 2024. Titled “How Long Will We Be Driving?”, the billboard questions the increasing dependence on artificial intelligence and its consequences. The billboard was part of Shandaken Projects’ public art initiative 14x48.

Photo courtesy Bard College

DUTCHESS AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES — A billboard with art by James Wise of the Bard College class of ’26 was on view at 3391 US-9 in Hudson from Dec. 20, 2023, to Jan. 17, 2023.

Titled, “How Long Will We Be Driving?”, the billboard came about through a partnership with Bard Community Arts Collaborative, the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard, and Shandaken Project’s Public Arts Initiative.

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

