Local filmmaker’s ‘Dream’ comes true at The Moviehouse

Matt Bartolomeo and Ashley Kilbride in a scene from Dreams.

Director, writer and actor Matt Bartolomeo looked out the window of The Millerton Inn, where much of his debut feature film “Dream” was shot, hoping he’d one day watch it premier at the Moviehouse. That day came on Wednesday, March 12 when the community nonprofit cinema hosted a free screening of the film, followed by a Q&A with the cast.

“Dream” takes place in a snowstorm. In the opening shot, a young man, played by Bartolomeo, awakens to find himself stranded in his car on a desolate road which moviegoers delighted in recognizing as Lake Road in Pine Plains. Seeking refuge, he stumbles upon an isolated bed and breakfast (The Millerton Inn) where he and other travelers uncover chilling secrets linked to the inn’s shadowy past. Utilizing some pretty hilarious horror movie conventions and some very creative special effects, the film moves along at a frenzied pace as more characters die…or do they? Inspired by horror thrillers of the 1970s and 1980s, “Dream” takes the viewer on a twisted journey where nothing — and no one — is quite what they seem.

Before the feature film, the audience was treated to two other shorts. The first was “Pete’s Jeeps,” a three-minute ode to Bartolomeo’s late father’s love of restoring WWII era Jeeps. Another short, made by the Q&A moderator Willis Williams, was a humorous comment on the price of eggs. The cast of the feature, all local actors, were in attendance to celebrate the premier. “Dream” received official honorary mention at New York Odyssey Film Festival.

It was a heart-warming evening celebrating a local filmmaker’s debut, and the Moviehouse’s commitment to showcasing local talent and fostering community makes it one of the best reasons to call Millerton home.

