Sharon Hospital surgeon heads to world squash championships

Latest News
Sharon Playhouse presents ‘The Prom’
The Sharon Playhouse held its opening night of “The Prom” on Friday, July 26. This is the second mainstage production of the season, following “Rock of Ages”.
“The Prom” follows a group of narcissistic Broadway actors trying to get good press by aggressively shoving themselves into the lives of a small community in Indiana, most specifically the life of a young lesbian girl named Emma who has thrown her school into chaos by asking another girl to prom.
“The Prom” is primarily a comedy but brushes against occasional serious and heartbreaking topics such as high school bullying, rocky relationships with parents and most especially the struggles of LGBTQ youth.
While “The Prom” is high energy and the characters of the Broadway actors most especially are always over the top and exaggerated, it is not flippant about these issues. The writing and actors strike a favorable balance of gut-busting humor while still maintaining a mostly believable plot.
The show makes consistent use of strong language that may make some shy away, but it is often used for some of the funniest lines in the show. Perhaps the best way to sing the production’s praises is simply through the audience. Throughout the night, the audience was cheering, laughing, gasping and saying “aw” every few lines, not just after every song. The cast and crew bring a lot to love, and the audience received it palpably.
The crew of the production have much to be proud of. The music was performed live by a crew of ten local musicians, there were no significant tech issues and the lighting of the show was nearly perfect. The crew should be more than satisfied with an experience that never took the audience out of the moment.
The main quartet of Broadway actors, played by Kate Baldwin (Dee Dee Allen), John Sherer (Barry Glickman), Danny Drewes (Trent Oliver) and Savannah Stevenson (Angie) carried the absolutely giddy and off the wall energy of the show. Joined by their PR Manager played by Ryan J. Palmer (Sheldon Saperstein), these five are responsible for the vast majority of comedic heights that this show has to offer. Meanwhile, characters from the small town school, played by Hannah Jane Moore (Emma Nolan), Sophie Nassiri Morvillo (Alyssa Greene), Erick Pinnick (Tom Hawkins) and Tracy Liz Miller (Mrs. Greene) kept a more grounded performance that played off of and balanced the show’s more eccentric cast mates. Finally, the ensemble of this production not only were responsible for the most difficult choreography, but always brought a believable and fun cohesion to every scene they were in.
Musically, “The Prom” relies heavily on modern stylings. There are not a broad amount of ensemble or chorus numbers outside of the finales of both acts, and when they do appear there is a lot of unison singing. What harmony is there, however, is very tight and after coming out of unison really makes a statement with full sound. “Just Breathe”, “It’s Not About Me”, “Barry is Going to Prom” and “Unruly Heart” are standouts, though the most impressive song is the finale of act one, “Tonight Belongs to You”. Moving from chorus, to nervous solo, excited duet, depressed refrain and back to chorus with a vastly different viewing lens, this song left the most lasting impression that will be difficult to forget. The band was perfect, and every singer in the show is a distinctly impressive voice in their own right. It would be remiss not to give particular credit to Kate Baldwin, Danny Drewes and Hannah Jane Moore. The sound quality in the voice of these singers was crystal clear and demanded the audience’s attention with every note.
Ultimately, “The Prom” asks you to laugh and the cast and crew of Sharon Playhouse have made it easy to sit back and acquiesce. You can find out more and purchase tickets at sharonplayhouse.org.
LAKEVILLE — The private Hotchkiss School is launching a new tennis club in early September, introducing a five-week course at its Mars Athletic Center that provides specialized therapeutic tennis instruction for participants ages 5 to 18 with autism spectrum disorders.
The program, initiated by 17-year-old Eleni Kontokosta, a rising senior and stand-out tennis player, is a collaboration between the school and an accredited national nonprofit, ACEing Autism.
According to its mission statement, the organization’s goal is to “help children with autism to grow, develop and benefit from social connections and fitness through affordable tennis programming, uniquely meeting individual needs while filling a national void for this growing and underserved population.”
Since its founding in 2008, the organization has evolved into a volunteer-driven program which from 2022 to 2023 held 131 programs and saw 3,578 registrations throughout 27 states that have an ACEing Autism location. Lakeville is the fourth established program location in Connecticut, joining Ellington, North Haven and the Farmington Valley.
Although the organization has about 20 community programs currently running in schools across the country, including North Carolina, Michigan, New Jersey and about 10 in Southern California, “the Hotchkiss School is unique because it is the first boarding school that will be running a program for us,” said Richard Spurling, the organization’s founder and executive director.
“We are excited the school has recognized our program as an official club and we have several faculty overseeing the program,” he explained, noting that Kontokosta has been tapped as its program director.
The rising senior said a combination of her love of tennis, which she has been playing since she was able to swing a racquet as a toddler, and the quest to bring the sport to children on the autism spectrum, spurred the idea to start an ACEing Autism program locally.
She is hoping to provide a fun environment that would allow participants to engage socially as they learn something new while enjoying a healthy dose of exercise and improve coordination, focus and concentration.
The five-week program at the Mars Athletic Center is scheduled to begin on Sept. 8 and end Oct. 6. The one-hour sessions will take place on Sundays from 10 to 11 a.m. Cost is $120, and a $30 discount is available for registering by Aug. 8.
Kontokosta said participants of any ability and on any level of the spectrum are invited to attend, no prior tennis experience is necessary, and each child is paired with a volunteer based on his or her individual needs. Parents are encouraged to relax during the sessions as their children develop new friends and have fun.
“We’re hoping to launch with between six and 10 attendees, and scholarships are also available if any family needs financial help,” the program director explained. “This really is an introduction to the sport,” and the benefits go beyond skill by enhancing participants’ eye/hand coordination and motor skills.
“It’s good for focusing, social skills, fitness and exercise,” noted Kontokosta.
Last year, research by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control found that nearly one-third of children with autism are severely overweight, compared to 13 percent of typically developing children.
ACEing Autism requires that every location has at least two leaders to provide the best support possible, and all high school program directors are required to have at least one adult as a co-leader on and off the court.
The co-leader at Hotchkiss is Maja Clark, the varsity girls tennis coach, said Kontokosta, who has played on the varsity team since her freshman year and will be a two-year captain starting her senior year.
She said she has been busy this summer getting the program up and running, including recruiting volunteers. While this will be her first time working with those with special needs, she and team leaders are looking forward to upcoming trainings from members of the organization, including virtual and in-person autism and curriculum training.
“I’ve been prepping with a bunch of members from ACEing Autism this summer, getting me ready for all the different things I will have to do,” including spreading word about the new program and reaching out to families of children with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). She said she is also contacting local school districts and youth organizations hoping to attract participants to the September program.
ACEing Autism provides all the equipment, including racquets, mini nets, balls, hoppers, shirts and medals, as well as liability insurance and on-court support as needed.
According to the organization’s vision statement, it aims to be the “preeminent thought leader on how tennis and sport develops children with autism spectrum disorder by reaching 50 percent of the 1+million families in the autism community.”
“I feel very excited to be able to take this opportunity to teach kids — who may have less access to tennis resources — how to play the sport. I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of tennis resources growing up, so I hope I’m able to use my 14 years of experience to put it to good use.”
In the meantime, her quest to recruit volunteers and draw participants is in full swing. She credits school administration and faculty for their support and encouragement.
Looking to the future, Kontokosta said she is optimistic the ACEing Autism club will become a permanent fixture at Hotchkiss.
“I’m not sure that I am going to play tennis in college, but this is something I want to do to make sure tennis has a really big purpose in my life. Even when I leave Hotchkiss, it’s something that can be passed down.”
For more information or to register or volunteer, contact Eleni Kontokosta at lakeville@aceingautism.org. To know more about ACEing Autism, visit https://aceingautism.org
WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.
The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.
On Saturday, July 20, The Wassaic Project hosted numerous community events. Will Hutnick, the director of artistic programming, said “We’ve been a part of it since the beginning, this is the fifth year of UPAW.”
Most of the action was based at Maxon Mills, the seven-floor grain mill located in the heart of Wassaic. On exhibit was work from 30 artists, 18 of whom were past residents of The Wassaic Project. “Artists can come and do a residency here, meaning they live and work with one another for a couple months at a time,” Hutnick stated.
The first floor held work by Petra Szilagyi, who uses dirt and linseed oil to construct images of paranormal concepts, most of which include bats. They reflected that a recent trip to a fifth sense competition in Vietnam was the influence behind the exhibit.
Across the floor was Tiffany Smith’s interactive installation which incorporated plants and wicker chairs, all of which were objects associated with her Carribean upbringing. “The room being filled with plants is symbolic of hurricane prep which often included bringing the plants from outside into the house,” Smith said.
As visitors made their way up the narrow wooden stairs, music could be heard from behind the walls. The echoing music was Daniel Shieh’s installation, entitled Mother’s Anthem, which played a recording of the American Anthem in 30 languages. The languages ranged from Spanish and Italian to Navajo and Bengali.
Each floor was filled with artwork of all mediums, including painting, fibers, collage and photography. Rachel Bussières, who switched her concentration after watching the 2017 solar eclipse, uses varying light sources to produce lumen prints. During the wildfires, she recounted that she “made a new exposure each day to capture the changing air quality”.
Luciana Abait also incorporates the natural world into her pieces, instead using maps. An environmental activist originally from Argentina, Abait’s work highlights “environmental fragility, specifically the impacts it has on immigrants.” Her installation that is currently on display at Maxon Mills, takes the form of a mountain range built solely from maps of the US and Argentina.
Throughout the day, visitors could “Arm Wrestle 4 A Popsicle”. Winners had the choice of 3 playfully flavored trout-inspired popsicles - Nightcrawler, Power Bait, and Salmon Roe. Artist Katie Peck, who spent the day in costume as a rainbow trout, encouraged guests to step up and try their hand at an arm wrestle.
Shibori Indigo dyeing, group meditation, and dance workshops were open for community members of all ages as well.
While the daytime activities fostered appreciation of fixed art, a dance party until midnight at The Lantern Inn offered guests a space for performative art.
When describing the environment of The Wassaic Project, Smith emphasized, “It’s all community, it’s all love.”
Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour
AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.
Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.
Amenia Finance Director Charlie Miller welcomed visitors to his Bog Hollow Road garden in Wassaic, a manicured expansive yard with well-placed garden beds framing a far-reaching view. He said he plans carefully each winter for the next spring’s improvement.
The organic, environmentally responsible Maitri Farm was next, a lesson in coordinating agriculture with natural balance. The farm stand and a walk among the greenhouses brought visitors together.
Near the center of Amenia was the garden of Polly Pitts-Garvin, offering a chance to visit a robust vegetable garden with raised beds to be envious of and a remarkable absence of any insects or usual vegetable garden problems.
At Chez Cheese, the vast garden acreage surrounding the 1850s historic home of Joan Feeney and Bruce Phillips in Millerton, visitors could begin at refreshment stations where walking tour maps of the 15-acre property were available. There were streams and ponds with docks, and a dozen bridges arranged around the landscape. In the 19th-century, the property had been the home of the Wilson Cheese Factory, inspiring the name of the estate.
The Amenia Garden Tour was supported this year by Paley’s Garden Center in Sharon.