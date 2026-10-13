Amenia — Maureen A. Moore, 79, a longtime resident of Amenia, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2026 at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT. Maureen worked as a registered nurse at Taconic Developmental Disabilities Office in Wassaic, NY for 40 years retiring in 2008.
Born on August 12, 1947 in Poughkeepsie, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Quinlan and Jean (Martin) Quinlan. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School Class of 1965 in Poughkeepsie, NY and Villanova University School of Nursing in Villanova, PA. On October 5, 1975 in Hyde Park, NY, she married Norman Moore who survives at home.
Maureen was a member of the Amenia Historical Society, the Amenia Republican Committee and the Indian Rock Schoolhouse Association in Amenia. For many years, she was also the court clerk for her husband, former Town of Amenia Justice Hon. Norman Moore. A longtime active parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Amenia, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and assisted at the parish’s thrift shop.
Maureen was better known as Mom, and in more recent years, Grandma. One of her great joys was sharing her delicious baked goods with others. She will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons:Lawrence M. Moore, and his wife, Jessica, of Millerton, NY and Thomas Moore, and his wife, Laura of Newington, CT; a brother, Michael Quinlan of Bowie, MD and three grandchildren, Iris, Isabelle and Penelope Moore.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2026 at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2026 at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Amenia, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Rd., Amenia, NY12501. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.