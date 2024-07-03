May real estate transactions in Falls Village

40 Music Mountain Road was purchased by Lemon Properties for $425,000 in 2022. Over two years the 6-bedroom property was reimagined and sold quickly for $3,750,000 – a record for Canaan.

Christine Bates
real estate

FALLS VILLAGE — Canaan’s most expensive house sold in the last 10 years was recorded in May for $3,750,000. For perspective, during the last 10 years only 10 single family residences have been sold over a million dollars. Falls Village, Canaan has experienced a dramatic tripling of real estate prices in the last four years. The current median price of a single-family residence publicly listed by a real estate broker in Canaan is $719,000 up sharply from $198,000 in June of 2020. In April and May six sales were recorded by the Town Clerk and only half of those were sold by a real estate agent, the other three, typically less expensive properties, were negotiated privately. At the end of June there were eight homes for sale ranging in price from $319,000 to $1,525,000.

Recorded Sales

April and May 2024

Town of Canaan

144 Warner Turnpike: 3 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Felicia Brodsky-Jones to Adriane Lyon recorded on April 8 for $775,000.

*Route 83: 7.03 acres of vacant land sold by Irwin J Veden to Eric Carlson recorded on April 9, 2024, for $53,000.

199 Route 7S: 2 bedroom/2 bath home on 3.4 acres sold by Linda M Erwin to Amy Grace Tedder on May 6 for $375,000.

40 Music Mountain Road: a newly renovated 6 bedroom/6 bath home with 38 acres sold by Lemon Properties LLC to Elizabeth Dunn on May 14 for $3,750,000.

*105 Main Street: a small office building sold by 105 Main Street LLC to Kelie Henkens on May 21 for $325,000.

*18 Route 63: 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Priscilla Belcher to Congress & John LLC recorded on May 30 for $90,000. This was a public tax sale with the buyer also paying back taxes and allowing an elderly tenant to continue to live there.

Town of Canaan real estate sales recorded as sold between April 1, 2024 and May 31,2024 provided by Johanna Mann, Town of Canaan, Town Clerk. * Indicates a private transaction without the assistance of a real estate broker. Current market activity and historic data sourced from Smart Matrix MLS. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Latest News

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Judith Singelis at Argazzi Gallery

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, June 22, The Argazzi Gallery opened “Looking for the Light,” an intimate exhibition celebrating the work of Jimmy Wright, an artist whose relationship with sunflowers has spanned decades.

Wright moved to New York City in 1974. Growing up gay in rural Kentucky, he wasn’t able to express himself openly, but upon immersing himself in New York’s gay scene in the 70’s, he finally found he was able to live his life freely. He began to depict his social scene, making large-scale drawings of nights out at gay clubs in unapologetic detail. Three of those drawings are now on view at the Whitney Museum, high praise and validation that Wright is giddy about in the sweetest and humblest of ways.

