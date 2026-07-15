Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
millerton celebrates 175 years

Millerton owes its name to a transient engineer

Millerton owes its name to a transient engineer

Sidney G. Miller, the engineer that helped build the railroad through Millerton, is the village’s namesake but never lived there.

Courtesy North East Historical Society

The arrival of the railroad in the Town of North East in 1851 is heralded as the moment Millerton came into being — ushering in a boom period for the area that transformed it from a sparsely populated farming community into a hub of commerce.

That moment was brought about by Sidney Greene Miller and his associate civil engineers in their work as contractors for the New York and Harlem Railroad. After his work, Millerton quickly grew from an insignificant hamlet in North East to the center of the town’s activity within just 25 years.

The railroad’s contribution to the area’s growth, along with Miller’s reported congeniality, as described in a 2001 history of the village produced by the North East Historical Society, led village founders Alexander Trowbridge, Col. John Winchell, Walter Wakeman, Platt Paine and soon-to-be Connecticut Governor Alexander Holley to name Millerton after the civil engineer when it was officially formed in 1875.

But little is known about Miller, beyond the findings uncovered by the North East Historical Society and some investigative work by Sarah Hermans, an amateur historian who grew up in Millerton.

Hermans said public documents on him are sparse, although she found enough to roughly map out his life from records available online.

Miller was born in New York City in 1817, where he was raised by Sylvanus Miller. An obituary for Miller when he died in 1900 said his father, Sylvanus, was a judge, and census records list his profession as “lawyer.”

Miller became a civil engineer, serving as a partner of Morris, Miller and Schuyler when that company was contracted to expand the New York and Harlem railroad north from New York City to Albany. Records show Miller lived in New York City in the early 1850s when the Millerton stop was built, but he didn’t stay in the city long.

Census records indicate Miller left New York State within the decade. He, his wife and three children moved to Westport, Connecticut, in 1854 and then to Virginia in 1856. There, Miller and his wife, Sarah Williamson, had three more children.

Miller and his family were forced out of their home in Alexandria, Virginia, when the United States Army seized the house to use as a hospital during the Civil War.

By 1870, the family had moved to Savannah, Georgia. Documents from Miller’s life are limited, but records indicate that building railroads led him to move frequently. Within just 10 years, Miller and his family, now including a grandson, were recorded as living in Chatham Township in New Jersey in 1880.

Miller did return to New York City at some point before his death in 1900, as shown by death records and an obituary published in The New York Times.

Miller was buried in Green-wood Cemetery in Brooklyn.

Hermans said her research on Miller began by accident while she was researching a friend’s family history. She said she thought Miller would have been a local before she started researching, but soon found out he never even lived in Millerton.

“I was delighted and shocked to find out that he was actually a ‘city person,’” Hermans said.

millerton celebrates 175 years

Latest News

Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Angry bees close Mudge Pond Beach

Officials closed the Sharon town beach at Mudge Pond on Wednesday, July 15, after a fallen tree limb exposed a large beehive. The beach is expected to reopen Thursday.

Alec Linden

SHARON – The town beach on Mudge Pond closed on Wednesday, July 15, but the cause wasn’t the smoky haze drifting in from Canadian wildfires – it was angry bees.

According to Sharon’s Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Failla, a large limb fell from an old tree near the lifeguard stand overnight, exposing a hole that houses a large beehive. He said the town made the decision to close the beach Wednesday morning “out of an abundance of caution.”

Keep ReadingShow less
mudge pond

Local teacher discovers generational Millerton connection

Local teacher discovers generational Millerton connection

Diane Price holds a picture of her father, Bill Doughty, in her home on Maple Avenue in Millerton.

Nathan Miller

Longtime resident and former Webutuck teacher Diane Price has lived in Millerton since her family moved to the area in 1961, spurred by her grandparents’ ailing health.

It would take 52 years after that move for Price to learn that her family’s connection to the community dates back to its founding days — when her great-grandfather and local druggist Levi P. Hatch was considered one of the village’s nine founding professionals.

Keep ReadingShow less
millerton celebrates 175 years

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Dick Hermans in the Oblong Bookstore on Millerton’s Main Street in 1985.

Provided

As Millerton celebrates its 175th anniversary, one of Main Street’s most enduring institutions continues to shape the face of Main Street. Oblong Books, the independent bookstore that has served generations of readers, remains a cultural cornerstone of the village 50 years after opening its doors.

The store officially celebrated its golden milestone in August 2025 with a “good old-fashioned block party.” Hundreds turned out for the family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, raffles and entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
millerton celebrates 175 years
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Main Street bustles with new businesses this summer

Main Street bustles with new businesses this summer

Meg Musgrove, left, and Jessica Rose Lee opened Rosemary Rose Finery on May 1.

Aly Morrissey

Millerton’s Main Street has weathered its share of booms and busts over the past 175 years. But in 2026, the downtown is buzzing once again, fueled in no small part by a wave of new businesses that have opened their doors.

The storefronts run the gamut: Rosemary Rose Finery, Jones & Daughters, and Dutchess Trading Company have jewelry and home goods on offer. Tri-Corner F.E.E.D. and Pasture Kitchen keep the community fed with an emphasis on locally-sourced products. Candy-Os and the T-Shirt Farm have combined into a one-stop shop for sweets and fabrics. Muanjai Tea is bringing a new flavor of café to the area, and Black Rabbit Farms will be the town’s first purveyor of recreational cannabis.

Keep ReadingShow less
millerton celebrates 175 years

Millerton’s fire department marks 134 years of battling blazes

Millerton’s fire department marks 134 years of battling blazes

Millerton Fire Co. members monitor a fire at the Brown Cup Diner on Route 22. The diner would later be completely destroyed by the fire.

Archive photo

Millerton’s volunteer fire department has spent more than 130 years protecting the village, a legacy that began after a fire ravaged and destroyed a prominent hotel in 1891.

North East Fire District Commissioner Dave Vandebogart, who serves as the fire company’s historian, is himself a third-generation member of the Millerton Fire Company. He said Millerton’s rapid growth after the arrival of the railroad spurred the need for an organized fire department.

Keep ReadingShow less
millerton celebrates 175 years

New pool and poolhouse expected to open next year

New pool and poolhouse expected to open next year

A rendering of the planned pool and poolhouse shows a shallow, ramped entrance allowing access for people with disabilities.

Illustration Provided

Plans for the long-awaited community pool and poolhouse at Eddie Collins Memorial Park are moving into the construction phase, with village officials aiming to open the facility by summer 2027.

The Village Board of Trustees hopes to hold a ceremonial groundbreaking in July as part of Millerton’s 175th anniversary celebration. With contracts for electrical, plumbing and mechanical work now approved, construction is expected to begin in August.

Keep ReadingShow less
millerton celebrates 175 years
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.