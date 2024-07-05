miscellany
07/13/2024
The Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science
31 Kent-Cornwall Road
06757
Kent, Conn.
United States
Mineral and Fossil Sale

The Connecticut Museum of Mining and Mineral Science's annual mineral and fossil sale will take place on July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the museum.Thousands of minerals and fossils from Connecticut, New England and worldwide are to be sold.

Work zone safety a concern for town, state road crews

“When a worker is killed by an impaired driver at 9 o’clock in the morning while picking up litter tossed out car windows, we have a much greater crisis on our hands.” — Garrett Eucalitto, state Department of Transportation (DOT) commissioner

SHARON — An agitated driver recently ignored commands from a member of the town’s highway department to stop during a roadway construction project. Instead, the motorist maneuvered around the work zone.

“He got angry and drove off the road and popped two tires,” said Casey Flanagan, Sharon’s First Selectman. “I have heard stories that people are speeding through our work zones, or they get impatient or agitated because they need to stop,” he said.

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

