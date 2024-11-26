Random Harvest Market & Café
Provided
holiday gift guide 2024

Random Harvest Market & Café

1785 New York 23, Craryville, NY | (518) 325-9895 | www.randomharvestmarket.com | Social: @randomharvestny

Random Harvest is a worker-owned market, café, and community space in Craryville, New York, offering food and goods sourced directly from over one hundred local producers. Their shelves are stocked with seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, local cheeses, pantry items, and more. They also offer a wide selection of candles, tinctures, and other craft items. Check out their mouthwatering prepared foods made in-house, as well as delicious entrees from other local chefs. The cafe serves sandwiches, salads, soups, and espresso drinks. Stop by for a tasty meal! Quotes are from Hillary Hawk, Worker-Owner of Random Harvest.

Grow Against Poverty

Provided

“These amazing wooden toys and pens are made by a nonprofit that supports education and community development projects in Kenya. We love stocking these items here and they’re very popular.”

Earthywear

Provided

“These are handmade earrings using repurposed textiles, ephemera, and bits and bops by Heather Price, who is an artist living in Chatham. She also happens to be my mom and I’m so proud of her.”

Daniel Bellow Pottery

Provided

“Daniel Bellow is another local artist whose work we love. We’ve been carrying his pottery since we opened six years ago!”

Common Hands Farm Chili Crisp and Fire Cider

Provided

“Common Hands Farm is a local farm whose mission is to provide healthy, affordable food to the community. The chili crisp is super yummy and the fire cider will help keep you healthy this winter.”

Greeting Cards by Mayuko Fujino

Provided

“Mayuko Fujino is a local artist from Japan who makes these incredible stencil and paper cut outs. She created our very own Random Harvest branded card featuring our store and the birds of the Hudson Valley and we just love it so much.”

holiday gift guide 2024

Latest News

Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Holiday Gift Guide 2024

Download directly

House of Books

House of Books
Provided

10 N Main St, Kent, CT | (860) 927-4104 | www.houseofbooksct.com | Social: @Housofbooksct

Almost 50 years old the House of Books occupies its freshly renovated traditional home at 10 North Main Street. The building and book store which has been a cultural anchor in the center of Kent for almost 50 years is now owned by Kent Center LLC and plays a vital role in the Kent Barns district. With over 10,000 books on display it remains first and foremost a book store responding to the interests of its community. They are open every day until 5 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday until 8 p.m.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024

100 Main

100 Main
Patrick L. Sullivan

100 Main St., Falls Village, CT | (860) 453-4356 | www.100mainst.com | Social: @100mainst

Discerning shoppers can find unusual and unique items, most of them made by local artisans, at 100 Main in Falls Village. Owned by designer Bunny Williams, the store is overseen by the knowledgeable and affable Tracy McCarron, who took a reporter through some of the many options on a recent visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
holiday gift guide 2024