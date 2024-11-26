Random Harvest Market & Café

1785 New York 23, Craryville, NY | (518) 325-9895 | www.randomharvestmarket.com | Social: @randomharvestny

Random Harvest is a worker-owned market, café, and community space in Craryville, New York, offering food and goods sourced directly from over one hundred local producers. Their shelves are stocked with seasonal produce, pasture-raised meats, local cheeses, pantry items, and more. They also offer a wide selection of candles, tinctures, and other craft items. Check out their mouthwatering prepared foods made in-house, as well as delicious entrees from other local chefs. The cafe serves sandwiches, salads, soups, and espresso drinks. Stop by for a tasty meal! Quotes are from Hillary Hawk, Worker-Owner of Random Harvest.

Grow Against Poverty Provided “These amazing wooden toys and pens are made by a nonprofit that supports education and community development projects in Kenya. We love stocking these items here and they’re very popular.”

Earthywear Provided “These are handmade earrings using repurposed textiles, ephemera, and bits and bops by Heather Price, who is an artist living in Chatham. She also happens to be my mom and I’m so proud of her.”

Daniel Bellow Pottery Provided “Daniel Bellow is another local artist whose work we love. We’ve been carrying his pottery since we opened six years ago!”

Common Hands Farm Chili Crisp and Fire Cider Provided “Common Hands Farm is a local farm whose mission is to provide healthy, affordable food to the community. The chili crisp is super yummy and the fire cider will help keep you healthy this winter.”