New business brings unique classic car experience

MOTORIOT co-founder Jason Doornick stands in the showroom of the new business surrounded by some of the customized classic cars for sale.

Lynn Mellis Worthington
business

KENT – Area residents seeking to find custom-built classic cars won’t have to leave the town’s borders, thanks to a new business, MOTORIOT, that opened in February on Bridge Street.

For co-founder Jason Doornick, the opportunity to locate a showroom in Kent is coming home. He spent his formative years from age 11 to 17 living here, and his mom still lives in North Kent.

“We chose Kent because it was a familiar territory and the demographic I felt was very fitting for the kind of business I wanted to run,” Doornick said Feb. 17. “I knew that my personality as being a disruptor would kind of shake things up in Kent, which I feel like it needed.”

He further explained that he views Kent as a “conformist town,” and he wants to add a little bit of spice to the community.

“I think there are more opportunities here that people would love to have,” Doornick said, explaining he thinks services such as a car wash in town and a 24-hour automotive help service are future options he’d like to explore, as well as free repairs for single parents who can’t afford car repairs.

“So, when I say ‘disruptor,’ I want people to have a reaction to our business instead of just being like, ‘Oh, it’s another car place,’ ” he said.

Doornick said his goal is for people to have an individualized experience that serves customers’ needs and ultimately creates a culture.

The business is located at 21 Bridge St. at the front of the building. Iron Horse Customs is still at the same address in the rear.

Walking into the showroom, a visitor sees many Land Rovers as well as other vintage vehicles.

After Doornick left Kent, he spent quite a bit of time in Europe as an adult and he observed used Land Rovers that could be purchased from $5,000 to $10,000, and being customized and sold for as much as $400,000.

He realized it was a business opportunity he could take advantage of and, for five years, he has successfully imported and transformed these vehicles.

Anyone interested in a customized original Land Rover Series from MOTORIOT can expect to spend from $30,000 to $45,000. The Land Rover Defender Series is offered from $60,000 to $140,000.

Land Rovers were Doornick’s first focus, but now the business has expanded to many other vehicles, including transforming combustion engines into electric vehicles.

MOTORIOT has one other U.S. showroom — in Stamford — and four located internationally in Spain and Ecuador, with another planned in Colombia.

“We are incredibly excited to bring MOTORIOT to Kent,” said Charles Narwold, the company’s co-founder. “This move represents a significant step in our growth and our commitment to offering our clients a unique experience in classic car restoration and customization.”

Classic cars are legally defined as 25 years old but Doornick said he personally starts the vintage clock at 30 years.

“MOTORIOT’s story is one of continued adventure and a deep appreciation for automotive heritage,” Doornick said.

The business sources vehicles from all over the world and takes care of all the important details, creating a custom design with the new owner and then implement the build.

Kent Chamber of Commerce President Phil Fox said Feb. 20 that the chamber officers are glad to have MOTORIOT join the Kent business community.

“We are thrilled to welcome MOTORIOT into the Kent community as one of our newest businesses,” Fox said. “They bring an exciting niche into our business community here with specialty custom-built vehicles, and already completed amazing vehicles for sale.”

“Specializing in Land Rover vehicles and hard-to-find custom vehicles, they add to our existing automotive mechanical repair shops and our enthusiast automotive retail shops rounding out our automotive community here,” he said.

Fox said he anticipates that the business will attract many automotive enthusiasts from neighboring towns.

