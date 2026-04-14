Noble Horizons art show features bucolic work inspired by the region

SALISBURY – The barns that dot the tri-state corner landscape are so much more than structures. They often bring back memories of times past, help to serve useful purposes and are the focus of many artists’ eyes, as witnessed at Saturday’s “Barns Abound” event at Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury.

Hosted by the Noble Horizons Auxiliary, the walls of the community room were filled with artists’ renditions of barns from a variety of perspectives.

“I love barns,” said Jean Saliter, who came up with the theme for the past two shows. “I want to adopt them all.”

Saliter said the silo she passes every day to and from work served as the inspiration for the art show. In her own painting, Saliter captured a white barn structure among the foliage.

One of the contributing artists was Marilyn Nichols of Millerton, whose bright red barn was pictured surrounded by grass.

“This is a remembrance of a barn owned by my aunt and uncle, Earl and Hazel Peck of Craryville,” she said. “I loved going there.”

Nina Mathus, a resident of Noble Horizons known for her whimsical artwork, didn’t disappoint. In one entry, titled “Dream of Old MacDonald’s Barn,” she depicted tiny animals floating on clouds.

“I had some climbing, some struggling and some just lying on the clouds,” Mathus said.

Another of her pieces was a three-dimensional barn birdhouse.

Pat Henley looks at the red barn birdhouse created by Nina Mathus. Ruth Epstein

Two sketches that drew a great deal of attention were created by American painter, illustrator and writer Herbert Spencer Kates (1894 to 1947). Submitted by Anne Longley, she accompanied the pieces with an explanation.

Longley believes they were made in the 1920s or 1930s. When Kates died at the age of 54, his brother Jerome put the works in storage where they remained for 40 years. Not until the mid-2000s, long after Jerome Kates died, were they discovered in his attic.

Longley purchased pieces from the collection a few years ago and when she thought about entering the sketches into the show at Noble Horizons, she realized they were in poor condition. Completed on gossamer-thin tracing paper, the sketches sustained numerous tears and had some missing tissue. Longley carefully cut away what damage she could and repaired a few tears and added color to minimize the deterioration.

“I believe the converted barn/house was done in Westchester County where Kates grew up,” Longley wrote. “The beautiful barn and outbuildings were likely sketched in upper New York state or possibly Connecticut — Kates spent time in Kent and nearby.”

The evening also featured a raffle and extensive array of hors d’oeuvres.

The Noble Horizons Auxiliary is made up of volunteers who fundraise to pay for special items for residents. President Teri Aitken, in her message in the latest newsletter, listed the many ways the organization is able to enhance the lives of residents because of strong community support. This includes flowers on dining room tables, new books and periodicals in the library, Netflix access, special excursions and the annual lobster luncheon.