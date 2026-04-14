exhibit

Noble Horizons art show features bucolic work inspired by the region

Noble Horizons art show features bucolic work inspired by the region

Noreen Driscoll views the works done by the late Herbert Kates at Saturday’s ‘Barns Abound’ event hosted by the Noble Horizons Auxiliary.

Ruth Epstein

SALISBURY – The barns that dot the tri-state corner landscape are so much more than structures. They often bring back memories of times past, help to serve useful purposes and are the focus of many artists’ eyes, as witnessed at Saturday’s “Barns Abound” event at Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury.

Hosted by the Noble Horizons Auxiliary, the walls of the community room were filled with artists’ renditions of barns from a variety of perspectives.

“I love barns,” said Jean Saliter, who came up with the theme for the past two shows. “I want to adopt them all.”

Saliter said the silo she passes every day to and from work served as the inspiration for the art show. In her own painting, Saliter captured a white barn structure among the foliage.

One of the contributing artists was Marilyn Nichols of Millerton, whose bright red barn was pictured surrounded by grass.

“This is a remembrance of a barn owned by my aunt and uncle, Earl and Hazel Peck of Craryville,” she said. “I loved going there.”

Nina Mathus, a resident of Noble Horizons known for her whimsical artwork, didn’t disappoint. In one entry, titled “Dream of Old MacDonald’s Barn,” she depicted tiny animals floating on clouds.

“I had some climbing, some struggling and some just lying on the clouds,” Mathus said.

Another of her pieces was a three-dimensional barn birdhouse.

Pat Henley looks at the red barn birdhouse created by Nina Mathus.Ruth Epstein

Two sketches that drew a great deal of attention were created by American painter, illustrator and writer Herbert Spencer Kates (1894 to 1947). Submitted by Anne Longley, she accompanied the pieces with an explanation.

Longley believes they were made in the 1920s or 1930s. When Kates died at the age of 54, his brother Jerome put the works in storage where they remained for 40 years. Not until the mid-2000s, long after Jerome Kates died, were they discovered in his attic.

Longley purchased pieces from the collection a few years ago and when she thought about entering the sketches into the show at Noble Horizons, she realized they were in poor condition. Completed on gossamer-thin tracing paper, the sketches sustained numerous tears and had some missing tissue. Longley carefully cut away what damage she could and repaired a few tears and added color to minimize the deterioration.

“I believe the converted barn/house was done in Westchester County where Kates grew up,” Longley wrote. “The beautiful barn and outbuildings were likely sketched in upper New York state or possibly Connecticut — Kates spent time in Kent and nearby.”

The evening also featured a raffle and extensive array of hors d’oeuvres.

The Noble Horizons Auxiliary is made up of volunteers who fundraise to pay for special items for residents. President Teri Aitken, in her message in the latest newsletter, listed the many ways the organization is able to enhance the lives of residents because of strong community support. This includes flowers on dining room tables, new books and periodicals in the library, Netflix access, special excursions and the annual lobster luncheon.

exhibit

Latest News

Roomful of Blues set for April 17 show at Infinity Hall in Norfolk

Roomful of Blues set for April 17 show at Infinity Hall in Norfolk
Photo provided

NORFOLK –Roomful of Blues, the Rhode Island-based band hailed by DownBeat magazine as being “in a class by themselves,” will bring its mix of blues, jump, swing, boogie-woogie and soul to Infinity Hall in Norfolk on Friday, April 17, at 8 p.m.

The long-running group, formed in 1967, is touring behind its Alligator Records album Steppin’ Out!, released in late 2025.

Keep ReadingShow less

Robert E. Stapf Sr.

Robert E. Stapf Sr.

MILLERTON — Robert E. Stapf Sr. (Bobbo), a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and friend to many, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2026, at the age of 77, happily at home surrounded by lots and lots of love and with the best care ever.

Bob was born Jan. 16, 1949, to the late Peter and Dorothy (Fountain) Stapf. He began working at an early age, met his forever love, Sandy, in 7th grade and later graduated from Pine Plains Central School.

Keep ReadingShow less

Michael Joseph Carabine

Michael Joseph Carabine

SHARON — Michael Joseph Carabine, 81, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away on the morning of Friday, April 3, 2026, at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He was the beloved husband of the late Angela Derrico Carabine and loving father to Caitlin Carabine McLean.

Michael was born on April 23, 1944, in Bronx, New York. He was the son of the late Thomas and Kathleen Carabine of New York.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event

Chion Wolf brings ‘Audacious’ radio show to Winsted with show-and-tell event
Nils Johnson, co-founder and president of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted, hosted Chion Wolf and her Connecticut Public show “Audacious LIVE: Show and Tell,” which was broadcast on April 8, drawing a sold-out crowd.
Jennifer Almquist

The parking lot of The Little Red Barn Brewers in Winsted was full on Wednesday, April 8, as more than 100 people from 43 Connecticut towns — including New Haven and Vernon — arrived carrying personal treasures for a live taping of “Audacious LIVE Show & Tell.”

Chion Wolf, host and producer of Connecticut Public’s “Audacious,” and her crew, led by production manager Maegn Boone, brought the program to the packed brewery for an evening of story-driven conversation and shared keepsakes.

Keep ReadingShow less
radio

Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective

Marge Parkhurst, the preservation detective

Marge Parkhurst with a collection of historic nails recovered from wall cavities during restoration work.

Photo courtesy of Marge Parkhurst/Cottage & Country Painting Company
Walls still surprise me. If you look hard enough, you can find buried treasure.
Marge Parkhurst

After nearly 50 years of painting some of Litchfield County’s oldest homes and landmark properties, Marge Parkhurst has developed an eye for the past—reading the clues left behind in stenciled vines, forgotten bottles and newspapers tucked into walls, each revealing a small but vivid piece of Connecticut history.

Parkhurst was stripping wallpaper in a farmhouse in Colebrook — the kind of historic home she has spent decades restoring — when she noticed something odd. Three layers of paper had already come off — each one a different era’s idea of decoration — and beneath them, just barely visible under dull, off-white plaster, a pattern emerged.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater

Wings of Spring performance at the Mahaiwe Theater
Adam Golka
Provided

On Sunday, April 19, at 4 p.m., Close Encounters With Music (CEWM) presents On the Wings of Song at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington.

The program focuses on Robert Schumann’s spellbinding song cycle Dichterliebe (“A Poet’s Love”), a setting of sixteen poems by Heinrich Heine that explores love, longing, and the redemptive power of beauty. Featured artists include John Moore, baritone; Adam Golka, pianist; Miranda Cuckson, viola; and Yehuda Hanani, cello.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.