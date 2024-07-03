finance

North Canaan approves Union Station debt payoff

NORTH CANAAN — Unanimous approval by town meeting Thursday, June 20, authorized the payoff of $208,039.13 in outstanding debt for the town.

The loan was taken out during the Humes administration to cover contractor wages for work on Union Station. Earlier in June, state funding came through to be used for the loan payment.

The state contributed $205,000 toward the payoff. The June 20 town meeting approved the remaining $3,039.13.

The Board of Finance attempted to meet following the vote for discussion, but a quorum was not met.

finance

Latest News

Exactly like you, Bob Parker

Exactly like you, Bob Parker
Jack Branfield
Alexander Wilburn

'Bob never got through a gig without having a good time and having a laugh,” said Wanda Houston at Music Mountain’s Gordon Hall on Saturday, June 29. She was there performing jazz classics in a tribute concert, and the “Bob” in question being honored was the late West Cornwall resident Robert Andrew Parker, who Houston described meeting at The Wake Robin Inn in the mid 1990s as she was still getting used to the music scene of rural Connecticut. Parker was a veteran of just that scene. Outside of his work as a prolific watercolor painter and illustrator whose work was featured in The New Yorker and the collection of The Museum of Modern Art alike, was also a drummer. In his free time, Parker, who died in 2024 at the age of 96, was a member of the jazz band Jive by Five along with members like pianist Scott Heth.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

Kent painter creates ‘Best Watercolor of the Year'

“Empty Nest” is the painting that won “Best Watercolor of the Year.”

Provided

'This is my time,” said Deborah Chabrian, still basking in the glow of winning “Best Watercolor of the Year” at the PleinAir Convention in Cherokee, S.C.

Her painting “Empty Nest,” depicting an empty birdcage in front of her South Kent studio window, with a view of Schaghticoke Mountain behind it, was chosen as the ultimate winner in the watercolor category after a complex year-long competition.

Keep ReadingShow less
paintings

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Finding the light: Jimmy Wright’s sunflowers at Argazzi Gallery

Judith Singelis at Argazzi Gallery

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, June 22, The Argazzi Gallery opened “Looking for the Light,” an intimate exhibition celebrating the work of Jimmy Wright, an artist whose relationship with sunflowers has spanned decades.

Wright moved to New York City in 1974. Growing up gay in rural Kentucky, he wasn’t able to express himself openly, but upon immersing himself in New York’s gay scene in the 70’s, he finally found he was able to live his life freely. He began to depict his social scene, making large-scale drawings of nights out at gay clubs in unapologetic detail. Three of those drawings are now on view at the Whitney Museum, high praise and validation that Wright is giddy about in the sweetest and humblest of ways.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit