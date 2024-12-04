North Canaan real estate sales remain slow in autumn 2024

This cottage at 145 Lower Road which overlooks the Blackberry River was sold for $269,500 on Oct. 22 — the highest price among the homes in North Canaan sold in October and September.

Christine Bates
real estate

North Canaan real estate sales remain slow in autumn 2024

NORTH CANAAN — Real estate activity in North Canaan continued to be slow in September and October with five sales by the end of October, three of which have not yet been received or recorded by the Town Clerk. All five single family residences sold were in the affordable range of $150,000 to $269,500. North Canaan’s current median price is $255,900, well below the $395,000 median of Litchfield County in October.

As of Nov. 20 there were 12 homes listed for sale with the lowest price of $299,500 and the highest of $499,000.

Transactions

59 Bragg St. — 2 bedroom/1 bath home of 1,250 square feet on a .43 acres lot sold by Brandon James Monnier and Ryan Shaun Monnier to Kaitlin H. Ohlinger for $266,000.

29 Foot Ave. — 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by Melody Dean Executor for the Estate of Betty B. Bernoi for $150,000.

47 East Main St. — 3 bedroom/1 bath home. Sale closed at $235,000 on Aug. 2 but had not been recorded as of Nov. 20.

145 Lower Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath in East Canaan. Sale closed at $269,500 on Oct. 22 but had not been recorded as of Nov. 20.

130 Church St. — 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home in East Canaan closed at $210,000 on Oct. 28 but had not been recorded as of Nov. 20.

* Recorded transfers in the Town of North Canaan between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31, 2024 provided by Town of North Canaan, Town Clerk. Sales closed but not yet recorded are from Smart MLS which does not include the names of the buyer or seller. Current market activity sourced from Smart Matrix MLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Getting the upper hand on mighty phragmites

Phragmites australis australis in North Canaan.

John Coston

Finally rain. For weeks, the only place there had been moisture was in the marsh and even there, areas that usually catch my boots in the mud were dry. I could not see the footprints of the bear (or is it deer?) that have been digging up and eating the underground skunk cabbage flowers. Not that I could do anything to stop it. A layer of snow that actually sticks around for a while seems like wishful thinking these days.

Masses of skunk cabbage, Symplocarpus foetidus, appeared one spring, like magic, after we hired a team to remove the barberry from about an acre of the marsh adjacent to the driveway. Of course, it had been there all along, waiting patiently underground or hiding in the barberry’s thorny shrub-cages, but we had not seen it. That was about eight years ago; after the barberry’s removal there have been successive infestations of invasives but also, as with the skunk cabbage, some welcome new sightings of native plants.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

'Cornwall reads Cornwall' returns

Roxana Robinson reads Cornwall, Nov. 30.

Natalia Zukerman

Bob Meyers, President and Publisher of the Cornwall Chronicle, kicked off the 5th annual Cornwall Reads Cornwall event at the UCC in Cornwall on Nov. 30 with a warm welcome and a gentle reminder to silence cell phones. Over the next hour, the audience was transported back in time as local writers, editors, luminaries, and students brought the Chronicle’s archives to life.

“This reading has become an annual event,” said Meyers, “as well as a welcome distraction from Thanksgiving leftovers.” He then noted that the event “was the original brainchild of Roxana Robinson.” Meyers added, “She also arranged to have this take place on the day of her birth,” at which point the audience wished the celebrated local author a happy birthday.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

One Cream Studio: A skincare destination in Millerton

Virag Mate-Kovacs at One Cream Studio in Millerton.

Natalia Zukerman

Located in the warm and welcoming multi-use building at 1 John Street in Millerton, One Cream Studio offers a personalized approach to skincare and self-care, led by Virag Mate-Kovacs, a highly skilled aesthetician with years of international experience.

Mate-Kovacs began her career in Budapest after graduating from a prestigious beauty academy in 2006. After years of honing her craft, she moved to Manhattan in 2010 to expand her skills and experiences.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle