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millerton celebrates 175 years

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Oblong Books marks half a century; remains a downtown fixture

Dick Hermans in the Oblong Bookstore on Millerton’s Main Street in 1985.

Provided

As Millerton celebrates its 175th anniversary, one of Main Street’s most enduring institutions continues to shape the face of Main Street. Oblong Books, the independent bookstore that has served generations of readers, remains a cultural cornerstone of the village 50 years after opening its doors.

The store officially celebrated its golden milestone in August 2025 with a “good old-fashioned block party.” Hundreds turned out for the family-friendly event featuring live music, food trucks, raffles and entertainment.

Second-generation co-owner Suzanna Hermans, daughter of Oblong’s founder Dick Hermans, said the event was more than just a party.

“We wanted to celebrate our friends, neighbors and generations of customers who have kept us here for 50 years,” she said. “It’s a thank-you to the people of Millerton, in particular, without whom we’d never be here.”

The store’s history was highlighted and celebrated leading up to the birthday bash.

Oblong co-founder Dick Hermans originally opened the store in 1975 with a vision of creating a welcoming space for lovers of good books and music. With a $10,000 loan, he and founding partner Holly Nelson opened their first 400-square-foot shop on Main Street — now home to the soon-to-open Black Rabbit dispensary.

As the business grew, Oblong expanded into Harold’s Apparel — now Cottage+Camp — in 1981, and eventually purchased its current building. To this day, staff remember walking the books across the street by hand during the move.

The current home of Oblong Books in Millerton was an antiques store before Dick Hermans moved in. Provided

Oblong Jr. — a children’s bookstore located next to Oblong in what was once a shoemaker’s storefront – came later, as did their second location in Rhinebeck.

Over 50 years, Oblong navigated shifts in technology, consumer behavior and the broader economy.

In the 1990s, the rise of big-box chains like Barnes & Noble and Borders contributed to a steep decline in independent bookstores across the country. Then, the emergence of eBooks and Amazon further threatened smaller shops.

More recently, bookstores are facing the threat of censorship and efforts to limit access to books.

Through it all, Suzanna Hermans says it has been the support of the local community that helps Oblong weather these industry-wide changes.

“One thing that spans the whole length of it is our incredible staff that has worked for us over these last 50 years,” she says.

Since its founding, Oblong has employed more than 200 people — many of whom have stayed for five to 40 years. “Folks tend to stay a long time, which is an incredible testament to their admiration for bookselling,” she says. “But we also work really hard to be a great place to work.”

Over the decades, Oblong has also become a destination for top-tier literary events featuring celebrity authors, local favorites and emerging voices.

“We love our authors,” Hermans says. “We’ve built up a reputation that you can send your best-touring authors here to the Hudson Valley and they’re going to sell their books at our events.”

Though much has changed over the years, the heart of Oblong Books remains the same: books, music and community.

millerton celebrates 175 years

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