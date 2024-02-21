Our Town, Our Future…Just Not Here

Latest News
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago —
February 1924
SALISBURY – Seven of Sherwood Wright’s little friends helped him to celebrate his fourth birthday on Tuesday.
It is understood that Mr. and Mrs. I. Kent Fulton will soon start on a tour of the West Indies.
37 donors have contributed $65.00 toward expense of running the Snow Plow. While this is very gratifying it would appear to the committee that more people in the Fire District must be interested in having the Snow Plow run in front of their property. There seems to be a difference between being merely interested and interested financially.
The funeral of Mr. Michael Dunn who died very suddenly while sitting in a chair at his home in Lime Rock last Wednesday took place from St. Mary’s Church on Friday morning with interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Salisbury.
The dance given by the Friendly Club last Thursday evening was a great success and cleared nearly $25. Kegler’s Orchestra furnished the music and the affair was more than usually enjoyable for the large crowd present. The proceeds were turned over to Miss Frink to be used to buy clothing for some needy children of the town.
50 years ago —
February 1974
Jury selection began Wednesday in the Litchfield murder trial of Peter Reilly, 18, of Falls Village. State and defense attorneys had agreed Tuesday to the surprisingly sudden start of trial proceedings. Friends of Reilly were hopeful Wednesday evening that his $50,000 bond might be posted “within hours.”
Noah Webster, father of the American dictionary, lived and taught school in Sharon nearly two centuries ago. Now U.S. Sen. James Buckley plans to donate the old “Noah Webster Schoolhouse” on his property to the Sharon Historical Society. Senator Buckley confirmed the donation will relate to Sharon’s part in the Bicentennial celebration of the American Revolution. Plans, incomplete as yet, call for moving the ancient schoolhouse to the grounds of the Society’s Gay-Hoyt House near the Sharon Green.
After a fervent protest by citizens opposed to the X-rated movie policy at the Millerton Theater, it appears hopeful that GP (general public) films will once again be shown on a regular basis. In a last ditch effort, the Victory Theater Corporation presented nightly this week the first GP movie in nearly four months. James Severine, president of the corporation, said “it’s the most people we’ve had since ‘The Poseidon Adventure’” (the show last summer that has brought in the largest attendance since the theater opened in June).
During the past year, Canaan center was stripped of two of its major food outlets, the A&P store and Jack’s Market, and the village was left bereft of a general food store within easy walking distance. But now that trend has apparently changed. This week, James Blakey, former proprietor of Helbing’s Delicatessen, and Martin F. Emory of West Cornwall and New York City, purchased the little delicatessen and announced a major expansion of the business. Among the announced plans for the business is the installation of a quality meat market operated according to Blakey “by an old friend” of the community.
Geer Memorial Extended Care Facility has officially opened its long-awaited new wing, and is now accepting new residents. Ambler Travis, director of the Volunteer Services at the facility, said that new residents “are coming in fast” to fill the additional 30 beds supplied by the addition.
Young John Taylor, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Taylor of Railroad Street in Canaan, had his first lesson in flying on Saturday. He received his instruction from a qualified FAA instructor at Great Barrington Airport in a Piper Cherokee 180. John, who cannot, by law, solo until he is 16, is a sixth-grade student at North Canaan Elementary School. Although Saturday was his first formal lesson, he has flown before with his father.
The stunt flying of Canaan’s Stanley Segalla, as he performs it every Sunday at the Old Rheinbeck Aerodrome, will be featured on the half-hour television program “Go-Show” this Sunday. The flying centers around the Aerodrome’s show of antique aircraft from the First World War. A skit is presented in which the Red Baron duels with his alied counterpart. Narrator for the Go-Show presentation will be Artie Johnson, the “little German” of Laugh-In fame.
25 years ago —
February 1999
LIME ROCK – Skip Barber is selling a majority interest in his famed racing school to Sports Capital Partners, a privately-held investment fund. The sale, which should be completed in 30 days, is expected to be valued between $25 and $30 million.
Students in sixth through eighth grades at Cornwall Consolidated School will dedicate this year’s Jump Rope for Heart to retired librarian Sally Hart, who is recovering from a heart attack.
Fred King, a former resident of Cornwall and a 1966 graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, has recently accepted assignment as crew chief/ mechanic on a UH-1 helicopter owned by the NC Forest Service. Mr. King is retired from the U.S. Marines and has worked as a helicopter pilot for the NC Forest Service in Kinston, N.C., since 1997. Mr. King and his family live in Jacksonville, N.C.
SALISBURY – Some people will soon have to drive a little farther for a video, as Academy Video will be closing its doors. Owners Rory and Andrea O’Connor opened the store five years ago. According to Mrs. O’Connor, the reason for closing the video store was not because of a lack of business, but rather a lack of time. “I just had my third baby 10 months ago,” she said. “That’s why we’re closing. It’s a lot of work managing two businesses and three kids. This way it will be a little bit easier on everybody.” The couple also owns Oscar’s Ice Cream Shoppe next door, which will reopen in the spring.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Letters to the Editor - 2-22-24
Praise for article ‘Rethinking Big Lawns’
Props to Fritz Mueller for his timely paean to the forest we’d mostly be living in if things were left to their own devices (“Rethinking Big Lawns,” Lakeville Journal, Feb. 15).
Also a reminder that the NW Conservation District holds its annual sale of native trees and shrubs at the Goshen Fairgrounds April 19th-21st—online pre-orders start in March.
Now if we can just give the poor hemlocks a fighting chance—hug a deer hunter!
Spencer Reiss
Salisbury
Pope Land Design Committee Plan for Salisbury
The undersigned are members of the Pope Land Design Committee (“PLDC”), an advisory body formed by the Selectmen in September 2021, with the charge to: “…work with residents and consultants to advise the Board of Selectmen to develop a plan, based on recommendations from the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission and Recreation Commission, for use of the developable land on the…Pope Property.”
Our Committee reviewed the January 2021 92-page report of its predecessor, the Pope Land Committee (“PLC”), and also reviewed the Town of Salisbury’s 2018 Affordable Housing Plan drafted by the Salisbury Affordable Commission (“SAHC)”.
We noted that as of 2018, 2.1% of the housing units in Salisbury were deemed affordable (one of the lowest percentages in Connecticut), and that Salisbury would have to add at least 75 units over the next ten to achieve an affordable housing goal of 5%.
In the Plan’s Proposed Sites for Affordable Housing, the SAHC listed “Salmon Kill Road” [the Pope Property] as accommodating “33-64 units”. In the subsequent 2023 Affordable Housing Plan, however, the SAHC noted that the dramatic increase in cost to rent or purchase a home since the pandemic, have made Salisbury even more unaffordable for its working-class residents. In this Plan, it listed the Pope property as capable of accommodating “up to 64 units.”
The PLDC, to assist in the planning process, retained FHI Studio, and charged its principal, Phil Barlow, with drawing up and presenting to the Committee varied “design concepts”, that accommodated, if possible, 64 units of affordable housing, as well as the additional recreational facilities sought by the Salisbury Recreation Commission (SRC).
Over the next ten months, FHI and Mr. Barlow presented to the Committee numerous preliminary designs for its consideration. After lengthy deliberations over the course of several PLDC public meetings with citizen input, the Committee chose Design Concept #6 as the plan that achieves optimal use of the Pope Property for the housing and recreational needs of Salisbury residents. Design concept #6 has been subsequently revised and is now the preferred design concept.
We are still at an early stage in the design process. When FHI develops more finished plans, these must be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Historic District Commission, and the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission.
Although the Committee has made an informal presentation to these Commissions, none of them has approved Design Concept #6, and none will, until finished designs are presented, and public hearings are held to discuss them.
Given that, our Committee still plans to schedule a public discussion of its approach in the spring. We should point out, of course, that we are unlikely to reduce the number of housing units or recreational spaces now recommended via Design Concept #6. Our charge was to determine if “up to 64 [housing units]” and additional multi-purpose fields and related facilities could be accommodated. They can be.
Whether they should be is up to the elected and appointed town Commissions referred to above, and ultimately the citizens of Salisbury who will have to approve any plan in a Town vote before it moves forward.
Pope Land Design
Committee
Raymond G. McGuire, Chair
Vivian Garfein
Lisa McAuliffe
Tim Sinclair
Elizabeth Slotnick
Paving Lakeville’s Community Field
I am writing in response to the two articles that appeared in the Feb. 15. Lakeville Journal about Community Field.
The First Selectman says “There is no plan to pave 30% of Community Field. It’s absurd.” My question is how much is it planning to pave? Many of us do not want any of it changed from its green space, but let’s do the math, because under the proposals, he is right. It isn’t 30%. It’s 27% of the entire field.
Community Field is not exactly a square. It measures roughly 280’ x 490’. That is 137,200 square feet.
The Colliers Report calls for thirty-six parking spaces, each space of 9’ plus and extra 18’ for two ADA ramp accessible spaces and that measures 178’ x 70’ to allow for cars to back out of the spaces. If you picture eighteen spaces at LaBonne’s you can see it there. That is 12,460 square feet. To accommodate the inbound and outbound flow of traffic, it will require a roundabout and a two-way lane in and out. For the sake of argument, let’s assume another 12,460 square feet for that. There is also a recommendation to put in an 8’ wide track around the perimeter. That would consume 12,320 square feet making the total loss of green space, 37,240 square feet or 27% of the entire field.
The P&Z claims in the article that it is not officially proposing paving, but then why is it cherry picking some things and not others in the Colliers report, and why do they decide with no public input? I urge everyone who cares to go to the Salisbury P&Z section in the town website (www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/), listen to the replay of the Jan. 2, 2024, meeting beginning at the 2:40 time stamp. You will hear the commission discussing specifically adding paved parking, the track around the field and paved walkways through Bauer Park to the POCD.
As to why, they say that it was including “things it liked” about the report and putting in items “we prioritize.” Adding we put them in because we felt “strongly” and adding there are some things “it didn’t like.”
For something as disruptive as paving a park, the Selectmen, and the P&Z need to solicit the views of the people who live in Lakeville, use the park and live next to it and not cherry pick items to add to the POCD.
Theodore O’Neill
Lakeville
Protecting our children from gun violence
Remember duck and cover drills? As children in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we hid under our desks for “protection” against nuclear attacks that, thankfully, never happened. But it was frightening all the same. Now, in Connecticut and nationwide, children practice active shooter drills, preparing for horrific, indiscriminate violence that they know can and does occur in schools and other public places. I am sickened by the prospect that my three small grandchildren will grow up with these fears and could even face such violence directly. The 11 children shot in Kansas City last week remind us yet again — not that we should need reminding — that this madness can only end when enough Republicans are voted out of office. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is fighting for sensible gun safety laws and programs. By supporting her and others like her, we can help protect our children.
Pamela Jarvis
Sharon
Nancy Lynne Briggs
MILLERTON — Nancy Lynne Briggs, 69, of Millerton, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024, at her home in Millerton with family, including cats, next to a hot woodstove.
Born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Poughkeepsie, Nancy was the daughter of the late Vincent and Cora (Tobin) Hynes.
After marrying Daniel Briggs in 1973, she joined the US Peace Corps and moved to the Philippines, where she worked on programs that focused on family health. Returning to the United States in 1975, she enrolled at Dutchess Community College and began a long career in nursing starting at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. She moved on to Sharon Hospital, where she started working in Labor and Delivery, then earning a Bachelor of Science from Empire College. The second half of her nursing career was spent at Danbury Hospital, where she became a manager and mentor.
Nancy enjoyed traveling. With Dan, she traveled across southeast Asia in her formative years and never stopped exploring. The outdoors, live music, books, knitting and quilting were priorities throughout her life. This did not slow down during her illness. At her core was a life in service to others, be it her family, new lives brought into the world, her staff at Danbury Hospital, or numerous cats at The Little Guild who needed a kind word and a gentle pet.
In addition to Dan, Nancy is survived by three sons; Jeff Briggs and his wife, Katherine Kimbrell, of Boston, Massachusetts, Matthew Briggs and his fiancée, Taylor Larsen, of Saugerties, New York, and Kevin Briggs of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She is also survived by a brother, Vincent Hynes of Poughquag, New York, a sister, Carol Robin of Poughquag, New York and five grandchildren; Owen Briggs, Zoe Briggs, Lila Jane Larsen Jones, Tobin Kimbrell and Alexander Larsen Briggs.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Christ Church Episcopal, 9 South Main Street, Sharon, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Guild Animal Shelter, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or online at www.littleguild.org/. For directions or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com