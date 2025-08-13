Two new affordable homes open doors in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE — After at least 10 years of planning and maneuvering, two units of affordable housing are ready for occupants.

The commissioner of the state Department of Housing, Seila Mosquera-Bruno, was among the interested parties at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the building site on Perry Street in Lakeville, along with State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64), Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand, Jocelyn Ayer from the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity and Jennifer Kronholm Clark of the Salisbury Housing Trust and the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission.

Rand recalled the town eventually foreclosing on the property, the site of a long-shuttered dry-cleaning establishment.

He said things came to a head when the roof caved in.

He tracked down the owner in Arizona, and asked if there was any chance of receiving the $60,000 or so in back taxes. “He said ‘no way,’ so we foreclosed.”

Rand said it had been so long since the business closed that clothing was found, packaged and still ready for pickup. “I delivered them.”

Things got complicated because of worries about contamination from the chemicals used in the dry-cleaning process. Grants were obtained. Environmental testing was done.

And finally the site’s new owners, the Salisbury Housing Trust, was able to put up the two three-bedroom, two-bathroom homes, which marked the end of an effort that began in earnest in 2013.

The two homes are Perry Street have three bedrooms, two full bathrooms and unfinished basements. Patrick L. Sullivan

Clark said they’re not quite done. Carports with solar panels will be put up shortly.

Clark thanked everyone for their efforts. “This is perseverance in brick and mortar form.”

She said affordable housing groups in other towns often ask how Salisbury has made progress in creating a variety of affordable housing options.

“The only difference between our town and theirs is we started earlier, 25 years ago.”

Ayer said the two Lakeville units are part of a group of 10 affordable housing units in Litchfield County.

She praised the builders, Signature Building Systems, for their quick and efficient work in putting up the modular units.

Ayer had a gift for the housing commissioner, Mosquera-Bruno.

“If you come to Litchfield County in July or August, you get a large zucchini from someone’s garden, in a Tractor Supply bag.”

Amid laughter she handed the vegetable over.

Mosquera-Bruno said, “It’s wonderful to see how the community comes together.”