Paving plans on hold in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen tabled a discussion of road work on Undermountain Road during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 8.

Highway crew chief Tim Downs said he would prefer to redo the entire road from Route 63 to Route 7, rather than the stretch between Route 63 and Barnes Road, but doing so would require shifting some unexpended funds around in the current budget.

After a discussion of road work priorities, the board tabled the matter in anticipation of additional information from Downs.

The selectmen acknowledged that $30,000 in capital funds that was originally in the school board’s budget proposal for 2024-25 has been shifted to the municipal budget proposal at the request of the town’s auditing firm, King and King.

The town received about $1,700 in opioid lawsuit settlement funds. First Selectman Dave Barger said as per a previous agreement the funds would be turned over to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments for regional use.

At the April 8 meeting of the Board of Finance, the selectmen were asked to find $130,000 in spending cuts from their proposed spending plan for 2024-25. The current proposal has an increase of $124,593.

Both boards are holding special meetings Tuesday, April 16.

Sharon readies budgets for hearing

Sharon readies budgets for hearing

After weeks of meetings, the Board of Finance voted unanimously at a special meeting on Wednesday, April 10 to send the proposed 2024-25 annual budgets for the Board of Selectmen and the Board of Education to public hearing.

The proposed spending plan for Sharon Center School anticipates total expenditures of $4,328,390, a reduction from the current year by $185,937 (4.12%). When the Region One assessment is added, the total education budget rises to $6,045,960, but overall education costs still exhibit a savings of $57,396 (0.94%) when compared with the current year.

Shepaug tennis defeats HVRHS

Shepaug tennis defeats HVRHS

Leo Clayton gave it his all against Shepaug on April 9 but came up short in the tiebreaker.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — The Housatonic Valley Regional High School boys tennis team dropped a match 4-1 to Shepaug Valley High School Tuesday, April 9.

HVRHS’s Manny Matsudaira won a third set super tiebreaker over the last year’s Berkshire League runner-up.

A Reporter's Career Day

A Reporter’s Career Day

Senior Reporter Patrick Sullivan shared tales from a career in journalism for Career Day at Sharon Center School, April 11.

Provided

SHARON — I was a guest speaker at Sharon Center School’s Career Day on Thursday, April 11.

For a week prior I carefully rehearsed and refined my remarks. I made careful notes.

