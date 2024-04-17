Paving plans on hold in Falls Village

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen tabled a discussion of road work on Undermountain Road during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 8.



Highway crew chief Tim Downs said he would prefer to redo the entire road from Route 63 to Route 7, rather than the stretch between Route 63 and Barnes Road, but doing so would require shifting some unexpended funds around in the current budget.

After a discussion of road work priorities, the board tabled the matter in anticipation of additional information from Downs.

The selectmen acknowledged that $30,000 in capital funds that was originally in the school board’s budget proposal for 2024-25 has been shifted to the municipal budget proposal at the request of the town’s auditing firm, King and King.

The town received about $1,700 in opioid lawsuit settlement funds. First Selectman Dave Barger said as per a previous agreement the funds would be turned over to the Northwest Hills Council of Governments for regional use.

At the April 8 meeting of the Board of Finance, the selectmen were asked to find $130,000 in spending cuts from their proposed spending plan for 2024-25. The current proposal has an increase of $124,593.

Both boards are holding special meetings Tuesday, April 16.