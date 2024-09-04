Paving the Way: Geraldine Ferraro’s legacy at the Triplex

On Sept. 15, The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass. will host a special screening of “Geraldine Ferraro: Paving the Way,” a documentary directed by Donna Zaccaro, Ferraro’s daughter. The film celebrates the life and legacy of Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice-presidential candidate in U.S. history. As we approach the 40th anniversary of Ferraro’s groundbreaking campaign, this screening offers a timely reminder of the significant strides made by a trailblazer who forever altered the landscape of American politics.

Zaccaro, a seasoned filmmaker and the founder of Dazzling Media and Ferrodonna Features Inc., has dedicated her career to producing films that center on women, women’s issues, and social justice. “Ferro means iron, and Donna means woman in Italian,” Zaccaro explained, highlighting the significance behind the name of her nonprofit production company. “It’s a nod to both my mother’s strength and my mission to tell women’s stories.” The documentary is both a tribute to her mother and a poignant exploration of the barriers Ferraro faced during her 1984 vice-presidential run on Walter Mondale’s ticket.

While Geraldine Ferraro’s historic campaign is widely remembered as a milestone in American politics, what’s less known is the story of how she got there. Ferraro’s journey from a hardscrabble childhood to breaking barriers in Washington is a tale of relentless determination and grit. She faced personal and professional challenges at every turn—struggles that would have stopped many in their tracks. And though her campaign ultimately ended in defeat, the way she conducted herself throughout left a lasting impact. “There are a lot of lessons in the film,” said Zaccaro. “I mean look at the people who are successful in Congress now. They do exactly what was being done then — they work across the aisles, they find common ground, they’re respectful to each other. This was a lesson that my mother taught — even though you might disagree with people, you still respect them, you can even become friends with them. The only way you reach compromise is if you treat everyone with respect and try to find common ground.”

Originally released to critical acclaim, the film had a robust festival run before airing on Showtime. As the film makes its way back to the big screen during this pivotal moment in American politics, the lessons from Ferraro’s life resonate even more strongly. “These are lessons that we desperately need today, especially as we look toward the 2024 presidential race,” said Zaccaro. The connection between Ferraro’s trailblazing campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris’s current political journey is undeniable. “She would have been absolutely thrilled to see Vice President Harris,” said Zaccaro, who was preparing her remarks for the Democratic National Convention at the time of this interview. “I wanted to show that the reason that she was willing to give up her congressional seat, and she loved being in Congress, was because she knew that even if they lost, which they were likely to given what was going on with the economy and Reagan’s popularity, was how she conducted herself during that campaign would make a difference for what women thought was possible.”

The screening will be followed by a talkback moderated by author, journalist, lecturer, social activist and a founding editor of Ms. magazine, Letty Cottin Pogrebin. Pogrebin, a longtime friend of Geraldine Ferraro said, “She was just one of the most vibrant, forward thinking, high energy, positive people I’ve ever known. She was a great agitator for good things. You wanted to be part of whatever she was part of.” Ferraro’s commitment to her Catholic faith and her unapologetic fight for reproductive freedom was a particular brand of bravery, Pogrebin explained. “She understood how all things flow from freedom inside one’s own skin. You can’t be free if you’re not free to make decisions about where and how your body is used, how your body is seen and respected.”

“Geraldine Ferraro: Paving the Way” is more than a historical retrospective; it’s a call to action, a reminder of the enduring fight for equality, and an inspiration for those who continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in American politics. Don’t miss the chance to revisit the past and look toward the future on September 15 at the Triplex.