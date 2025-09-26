talks
09/27/2025
Smithfield Presbyterian Church, Lower Level
656 Smithfield Valley Road
12501
Amenia, N.Y.
United States
Plight of a Loyalist in Revolutionary New York, The Journal of Cadwallader Colden, Jr.

Sept. 27, 2 p.m. “Plight of a Loyalist in Revolutionary New York, The Journal of Cadwallader Colden, Jr.” Guest Speaker: Jay A. Campbell

Hosted by: Amenia Historical Society

Court rules Jacquier and Overby can’t appear on November ballot

In the case of Jacquier vs. Camardi, Torrington Superior Court ruled that candidates must properly complete the required endorsement paperwork in order to be included on the municipal ballot, per Connecticut General Statute 9-391.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Due to incomplete endorsement paperwork, Torrington Superior Court has ruled that two Democratic Town Committee nominees should not be included on North Canaan’s ballot in the upcoming Nov. 4 municipal election.

The case was initially brought on Sept. 5 by plaintiffs Jean Jacquier and Carol Overby against defendant Marilisa Camardi.

Local talent takes the stage in Sharon Playhouse’s production of Agatha Christie’s ‘The Mousetrap’

Top row, left to right, Caroline Kinsolving, Christopher McLinden, Dana Domenick, Reid Sinclair and Director Hunter Foster. Bottom row, left to right, Will Nash Broyles, Dick Terhune, Sandy York and Ricky Oliver in Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.”

Aly Morrissey

Opening on Sept. 26, Agatha Christie’s legendary whodunit “The Mousetrap” brings suspense and intrigue to the Sharon Playhouse stage, as the theater wraps up its 2025 Mainstage Season with a bold new take on the world’s longest-running play.

Running from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, “The Mousetrap” marks another milestone for the award-winning regional theater, bringing together an ensemble of exceptional local talent under the direction of Broadway’s Hunter Foster, who also directed last season’s production of “Rock of Ages." With a career that spans stage and screen, Foster brings a fresh and suspense-filled staging to Christie’s classic.

Plein Air Litchfield returns for a week of art in the open air

Mary Beth Lawlor, publisher/editor-in-chief of Litchfield Magazine, and supporter of Plein Air Litchfield, left,and Michele Murelli, Director of Plein Air Litchfield and Art Tripping, right.

Jennifer Almquist

For six days this autumn, Litchfield will welcome 33 acclaimed painters for the second year of Plein Air Litchfield (PAL), an arts festival produced by Art Tripping, a Litchfield nonprofit.

The public is invited to watch the artists at work while enjoying the beauty of early fall. The new Belden House & Mews hotel at 31 North St. in Litchfield will host PAL this year.

