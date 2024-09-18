Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Assault arrest

On Wednesday, Sept. 9, Tamara Curtis, 39, of Salisbury, was arrested for a domestic violence case and was processed and charged with breach of peace, 2nd degree, and assault, 3rd degree, related to an incident in North Canaan. Curtis was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond.

Closed eyes end in crash

On Friday, Sept. 13, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Patience Lindholm, 74, of West Cornwall, was traveling west on Sharon Goshen Turnpike in Goshen in a 2014 Subaru Outback when she closed her eyes while operating the Subaru. The vehicle struck a metal guardrail then hit a tree and overturned. Wendy Anderson, 85, of Salisbury, a a passenger, was transported to Sharon Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The Subaru was towed from the scene and Lindholm was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Swerve to avoid deer

On Sunday, Sept. 15, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Tri Le, 32, of West Hartford, was westbound on Route 44 in Norfolk in a 2020 Toyota Supra when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer in the roadway. The Toyota struck a guard rail and sustained disabling damage and was towed fom the scene. Le was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.

Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective

Fresh finds at Ivy's Collective

The scent of baked goods by Blue Gate draws one into Ivy's Collective, and the inviting interior imbues a sense of home.

Cynthia Hochswender

Tucked into the woods at the southeastern edge of Sharon for many years was an abandoned property, the former site of a beloved garden center called Nora’s.

Ivy and Daniel Kramp often drove by the old Nora’s, after moving part-time to Sharon in 2015 (both are successful realtors in New York City). It ignited a dream for Ivy, who had always loved interior design.

lifestyle

Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

The cast included Charles Busch (left), June Gable (center) and Richard Kind (right), as well as Joanna Gleason and Rodd Cyrus (not pictured).

Matthew Kreta

The Sharon Playhouse hosted a one-night stage reading of “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” on their main stage on Sept. 13. The reading featured an absolutely star-studded cast including the playwright, Charles Busch, and was sold out.

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” follows the midlife crisis of the main character, Marjorie Taub, and takes place entirely within the two-bedroom apartment of her and her husband Ira. The play was first produced in 2000.

