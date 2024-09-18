Stellar cast draws full house for one-night show

The cast included Charles Busch (left), June Gable (center) and Richard Kind (right), as well as Joanna Gleason and Rodd Cyrus (not pictured).

Matthew Kreta
sharon playhouse

The Sharon Playhouse hosted a one-night stage reading of “The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” on their main stage on Sept. 13. The reading featured an absolutely star-studded cast including the playwright, Charles Busch, and was sold out.

“The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife” follows the midlife crisis of the main character, Marjorie Taub, and takes place entirely within the two-bedroom apartment of her and her husband Ira. The play was first produced in 2000.

From the very beginning it is clear that Marjorie is in full distress but can’t quite place a finger on why, other than the death of her therapist. Only able to be “assisted” so much by her constantly working husband and nagging mother who lives just down the hall, Marjorie begins to find some solace and joy again due to a chance meeting with her old childhood friend, Lee. Lee has lived an absolutely extraordinary life, and her openness and stories begin to revitalize Marjorie. From there, the play explores Marjorie and her family trying to navigate these changes.

The five-person comedy featured Charles Busch as the titular allergist’s wife, Marjorie, as well as Tony winner Joanna Gleason, Tony nominee June Gable, television and movie actor Richard Kind and Juilliard School graduate Rodd Cyrus. Director Carl Andress read the stage directions for the audience’s benefit. The sheer talent of these five actors and actresses was clear from the moment they began, and their proficiency made this reading nearly feel like a complete production, despite the static and simplistic nature of stage readings.

Throughout the night, the cast fully embodied each character over the course of the hour and forty minutes that the audience had the pleasure to watch, delivering punchline after punchline with absolutely perfect timing and conviction. The audience, in turn, was absolutely roaring with laughter and applause. It was very rare for the hall to be silent, as the writing and cast delivered a night of non-stop hits that left patrons more than satisfied.

The Sharon Playhouse will open on Friday, Sept. 20 with the final production of its main season, “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”.

