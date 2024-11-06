Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Unknown driver spills gravel onto other vehicle

On Oct. 31, Douglas Sitter of Norfolk (57) was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Corvette westbound on Route 44 in North Canaan when gravel fell from the truck bed of another vehicle onto the front of his car. Sitter was uninjured and the vehicle did not suffer disabling damage. The owner and operator of the second vehicle remain unknown, and the incident remains under investigation. Anyone who believes they may have relevant knowledge is encouraged to contact TPR Begley #868 by phone at (860) 626-1820 or via email at Kathleen.Begley@CT.gov.

Driver exits roadway, strikes tree

Stefan Wisdom (31) of Canaan was travelling northbound in a GMC Sierra K1500 on Route 7 in Sharon on Oct. 31 when he ran off the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle struck an uphill embankment and subsequently hit a tree. Wisdom was transported to Sharon Hospital by Cornwall EMS for minor injuries to the head and legs, and the vehicle was towed due to disabling damage. Wisdom was issued a written warning for failure to maintain proper lane.

Disorderly Conduct Arrest

Just after midnight on Nov. 3, troopers responded to an active disturbance on Pierce Lane in Cornwall. Roy E. Bronson (47) of West Cornwall was determined to be the aggressor, and was processed at Troop B for disorderly conduct. He was released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Superior Court in Torrington on Nov. 4.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com

crime

Latest News

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night
Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

Keep ReadingShow less
halloween