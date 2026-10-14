Pool building gets finishing touches ahead of fall festival

FALLS VILLAGE — The pool building at the Falls Village Recreation Center, on the Town Farm property at 108 Route 63, received its finishing touches Tuesday, Oct. 6.
North Canaan First Selectman Jesse Bunce donated his time and equipment to lift cupolas — small rooftop structures — into place. The installation came 15 years after the building was erected and ahead of the Autumn at the Town Farm event on Oct. 17.
Watching Bunce carefully maneuver the crane, former Falls Village First Selectman Louis Timolat joked that the work represented a reconciliation between Canaan, better known as Falls Village, and North Canaan following their split in the 1850s.
“This shows good spirit and cooperation for accomplishing things for our towns,” Timolat said.
He recalled that two years ago, when North Canaan’s pool closed for repairs for a few weeks, Falls Village invited North Canaan residents to use its pool.
Timolat’s Falls Village Sawmill donated all the materials for the original pool building, which houses changing rooms and bathrooms. Volunteers constructed it.
Bunce, who owns Bunce Property Management, offered to help install the cupolas after Falls Village First Selectman David Barger mentioned the project during one of the periodic coffee gatherings of Region 1 first selectmen at Off the Trail Café in Falls Village. The gatherings give the town leaders an opportunity to discuss issues and learn from one another.
On Tuesday, Barger helped secure the cupolas for the crane lift. Resident Tom Brashares and highway foreman Tim Downs climbed onto the roof and put them in place.
Recreation Commission Chairman Catherine Wales and commission member Chris Wadsworth watched the installation.
Wales said the town is working to increase use of the 70-acre Town Farm property, which once housed a working farm and the home of the farmer who ran it.
With funding from a state STEAP grant, the pool building was recently stained, a new pump house installed and windows glazed. Plans also call for a pavilion next year.
“We want to raise awareness of this beautiful space,” Wales said.
“A group called All Falls Village (AFV) played an important role in the work that led to securing that grant, and their involvement hasn’t stopped there. They’ve continued to be incredibly supportive in helping move the projects forward and contributing to what has been accomplished at the Town Farm so far.”
Autumn at the Town Farm will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Attractions will include vendors, Frisbee and Wiffle ball, painting activities, a bounce house and music. Norbrook Brewery will also bring a truck.
Visitors may bring food to barbecue; charcoal will be provided.