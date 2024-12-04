salisbury p&z

Public hearing for Wake Robin expansion plan continues

SALISBURY — On Dec. 2, the Planning and Zoning Commission held the fifth installment of the public hearing for an application for expansion of the Wake Robin Inn on Sharon Road.

The previous four hearings on the application from ARADEV LLC were met with resistance from neighbors of Wake Robin Inn. Opponents state that increased noise and traffic in a residential community will adversely affect the value, enjoyment and usefulness of their properties.

If the application is approved, the Inn would expand from 26 rooms to 65 rooms. Old buildings would be renovated and numerous new buildings would be added including cottages and an event barn.

Before beginning the Dec. 2 hearing, P&Z Chair Michael Klemens said the sixth and final public hearing on this application will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10.

“We have run out of extensions. Once the [Dec. 10] hearing is closed, the Planning and Zoning Commission has 65 days to render its decision,” said Klemens.

Klemens warned audience members, before and during the hearing, to refrain from abusing the chat function on Zoom. He said P&Z members had been improperly contacted by community members in recent weeks.

William Cruger, owner of an abutting property to Wake Robin Inn, was granted intervenor status for the Dec. 2 hearing and presented a team of experts to testify in opposition of the project.

A real estate consultant, a city planner, an attorney, an environmental scientist and two engineers provided nearly three hours of testimony. They stated the proposed changes are improper for a residential zone due to increased noise and traffic. They said the changes are not environmentally friendly and would reduce property values for neighbors.

The city planner, Brian Miller, stated that certain components of the proposed hotel such as the bar, restaurant and spa are not suitable for residential zones.

Bennett Brooks, one of the engineers, provided information on the audible decibels created by various activities, such as starting a car, and said a full noise study should be required before P&Z votes on the application.

Cruger cited Salisbury zoning regulation 803.3: “Special permit regulations are very clear,” he said. “Proposed usage shall not unreasonably adversely affect enjoyment, usefulness or value of properties in the general vicinity.”

After the intervenors’ testimony, the applicants were given the opportunity to cross examine the experts.

Josh Mackey, attorney representing ARADEV, asked pointed questions which determined that the environmental scientist had never visited the property, the city planner was unfamiliar with the existing use of the Inn and the real estate consultant did not calculate a diminished value for nearby properties.

Vince McDermott, a city planner speaking on behalf of ARADEV, noted that hotels are permitted in residential zones in Salisbury.

“All of the new buildings and additions to the main building fall within the requirements set forth in the regulations for the RR1 zone,” said McDermott.

P&Z members asked questions of both the intervenors and the applicants in the final 40 minutes of the four and a half hour hearing.

Vice Chair Cathy Shyer asked engineer Bennett Brooks if the hotel’s proximity to the lake could amplify the distribution of noise.

“It travels right across the lake,” said Brooks. “It’s as if it was a big patch of concrete.”

Klemens asked Brooks if the proposed event barn appears to be the major acoustical concern. Brooks said “people” are the main noise concern, but the event barn contributes.

Klemens asked the applicants if the project could move forward without the event barn. Attorney Mackey said the applicants would provide an answer before the Dec. 10 hearing.

Commission member Danella Schiffer asked what kind of events would be hosted in the barn.

Jonathan Marrale of ARADEV said, “The primary intention for events would be celebratory events,” such as weddings, graduations and birthdays.

ARADEV will present its own experts and an acoustic report at the Dec. 10 continuation of the hearing at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom.

