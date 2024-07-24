Railroad Days celebrates 60th year

Each July since 1964, Railroad Days has pulled into North Canaan to promote all the town has to offer.



Year 60 of the summertime tradition brought two weeks of activities for locals and visitors to enjoy. From railroad tours to carnival games, North Canaan Events Committee put forth a calendar full to the brim with fun.



The Canaan Country Club Car Show opened the festivities on July 7. Vintage vehicles shined in the afternoon and then attendees cooled off with trivia at Great Falls Brewing Co.



Throughout the two weeks, downtown businesses put on special promotions for the occasion. NBT Bank gave out free popcorn and Olde School Deli’s Railroad Burger was a hit with a free bag of chips.



The Railroad Days Vendor Market was held at Lawrence Field on Saturday, July 13. A total of 67 merchandisers signed up to market their products.



Before the COVID-19 shutdown, this Railroad Days market was known as the ‘Craft Fair.’ With the name change, the market expanded from crafts to all types of marketed goods.



Customers discovered handmade jewelry, refurbished home decor, antique products, art pieces, thrift clothing, baked goods and farm stand goods to purchase. Throughout the shopping experience, visitors could stop by the food trucks to enjoy some fresh lemonade and snacks from the Blazin’ Poppers and Food 4 Friends.



Vendors from across the region attended and the selection drew big crowds. The broadened category of products contributed to NCEC’s main priority to indulge in “family-friendly activities,” as committee chair Jenn Crane described them.



Volunteer Alicia Whiting explained that she was drawn to the Railroad Days events to “help support the community and local businesses.” All volunteers worked tirelessly to make the wide variety of events possible.



The annual Bed Race was held outside North Canaan Elementary School July 13. A tradition of Railroad Days from decades past, the race was reinstated last year and now features any homemade, four-wheeled, man-powered racing machine.



The carts are pushed by four runners with a fifth teammate sitting on the vehicle. The course begins on Pease Street, turns into the drop-off circle at the school’s entrance, then turns back down Pease Street to cross the finish line.



Perotti Plumbing’s team completed the lap in 31.02 seconds and won for the second straight year. The fan-favorite “Royal Flush” cart, fit with a pipe wrench for a fender and a toilet for a seat, held up well through the sharp turn back onto Pease. Firefighters operated the only competing vehicle and finished the course in 37.41 seconds.



The team at Freund’s Farm hosted Sip & Clip on July 17 and 18. Guests were invited to the farm to create flower arrangements from homegrown blooms.



Flowers were pre-cut before the rain on day one of the event, so the visitors could choose from them while keeping dry in the greenhouse. Rachel Freund informed everyone about the types of flowers available, their Latin names, and how they work best in each arrangement.



From there, it was time to choose a vase and create a masterpiece of your own. With snacks, drinks, and other materials needed for the arrangements offered to the customers.



Canaan Carnival took over Lawrence Field beginning Thursday, July 18. Games of chance, thrilling rides and fried delicacies enamored the crowds.



The grand finale of the 60th anniversary of Railroad Days on July 20 came to a close with a bang.



It was a jam-packed day full of memorable events, starting with the 2nd annual Triumph field fly-in, the boot drive fundraiser, and the carnival.



The firefighter’s parade marched down Main Street as the evening approached. Departments from across the region joined in the bright occasion.



The day continued as crowds filled the town with cheer and communal enthusiasm, awaiting the arrival of the drone and fireworks shows.



LED-lit drones created spectacular displays in the sky such as a smiley face, fire truck, American flag, railroad crossing sign, and a symbol of unity for the community.

