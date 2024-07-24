Railroad Days celebrates 60th year
community

Railroad Days celebrates 60th year

Each July since 1964, Railroad Days has pulled into North Canaan to promote all the town has to offer.

Year 60 of the summertime tradition brought two weeks of activities for locals and visitors to enjoy. From railroad tours to carnival games, North Canaan Events Committee put forth a calendar full to the brim with fun.

The Canaan Country Club Car Show opened the festivities on July 7. Vintage vehicles shined in the afternoon and then attendees cooled off with trivia at Great Falls Brewing Co.

Throughout the two weeks, downtown businesses put on special promotions for the occasion. NBT Bank gave out free popcorn and Olde School Deli’s Railroad Burger was a hit with a free bag of chips.

The Railroad Days Vendor Market was held at Lawrence Field on Saturday, July 13. A total of 67 merchandisers signed up to market their products.

Before the COVID-19 shutdown, this Railroad Days market was known as the ‘Craft Fair.’ With the name change, the market expanded from crafts to all types of marketed goods.

Customers discovered handmade jewelry, refurbished home decor, antique products, art pieces, thrift clothing, baked goods and farm stand goods to purchase. Throughout the shopping experience, visitors could stop by the food trucks to enjoy some fresh lemonade and snacks from the Blazin’ Poppers and Food 4 Friends.

Vendors from across the region attended and the selection drew big crowds. The broadened category of products contributed to NCEC’s main priority to indulge in “family-friendly activities,” as committee chair Jenn Crane described them.

Volunteer Alicia Whiting explained that she was drawn to the Railroad Days events to “help support the community and local businesses.” All volunteers worked tirelessly to make the wide variety of events possible.

The annual Bed Race was held outside North Canaan Elementary School July 13. A tradition of Railroad Days from decades past, the race was reinstated last year and now features any homemade, four-wheeled, man-powered racing machine.

The carts are pushed by four runners with a fifth teammate sitting on the vehicle. The course begins on Pease Street, turns into the drop-off circle at the school’s entrance, then turns back down Pease Street to cross the finish line.

Perotti Plumbing’s team completed the lap in 31.02 seconds and won for the second straight year. The fan-favorite “Royal Flush” cart, fit with a pipe wrench for a fender and a toilet for a seat, held up well through the sharp turn back onto Pease. Firefighters operated the only competing vehicle and finished the course in 37.41 seconds.

The team at Freund’s Farm hosted Sip & Clip on July 17 and 18. Guests were invited to the farm to create flower arrangements from homegrown blooms.

Flowers were pre-cut before the rain on day one of the event, so the visitors could choose from them while keeping dry in the greenhouse. Rachel Freund informed everyone about the types of flowers available, their Latin names, and how they work best in each arrangement.

From there, it was time to choose a vase and create a masterpiece of your own. With snacks, drinks, and other materials needed for the arrangements offered to the customers.

Canaan Carnival took over Lawrence Field beginning Thursday, July 18. Games of chance, thrilling rides and fried delicacies enamored the crowds.

The grand finale of the 60th anniversary of Railroad Days on July 20 came to a close with a bang.

It was a jam-packed day full of memorable events, starting with the 2nd annual Triumph field fly-in, the boot drive fundraiser, and the carnival.

The firefighter’s parade marched down Main Street as the evening approached. Departments from across the region joined in the bright occasion.

The day continued as crowds filled the town with cheer and communal enthusiasm, awaiting the arrival of the drone and fireworks shows.

LED-lit drones created spectacular displays in the sky such as a smiley face, fire truck, American flag, railroad crossing sign, and a symbol of unity for the community.

community

Latest News

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Upstate Art Weekend brightens Wassaic and beyond

Abstract art display in Wassaic for Upstate Art Weekend, July 18-21.

Photo by Mia Barnes

WASSAIC — Art enthusiasts from all over the country flocked to the Catskill Mountains and Hudson Valley to participate in Upstate Art Weekend, which ran from July 18 to July 21.

The event, which “celebrates the cultural vibrancy of Upstate New York”, included 145 different locations where visitors could enjoy and interact with art.

Keep ReadingShow less
art

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

Green thumbs drawn to Amenia Garden Tour

A serene scene from the Amenia garden tour.

Photo by Leila Hawken

AMENIA — The much-anticipated annual Amenia Garden Tour drew a steady stream of visitors to admire five local gardens on Saturday, July 13, each one demonstrative of what a green thumb can do. An added advantage was the sense of community as neighbors and friends met along the way.

Each garden selected for the tour presented a different garden vibe. Phantom’s Rock, the garden of Wendy Goidel, offered a rocky terrain and a deep rock pool offering peaceful seclusion and anytime swims. Goidel graciously welcomed visitors and answered questions about the breathtaking setting.

Keep ReadingShow less
column

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Tangled Lines: Casting into depths at dawn

Gary Dodson working a tricky pool on the Schoharie Creek, hoping to lure something other than a rock bass from the depths.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

PRATTSVILLE, N.Y. — The Schoharie Creek, a fabled Catskill trout stream, has suffered mightily in recent decades.

Between pressure from human development around the busy and popular Hunter Mountain ski area, serious flooding, and the fact that the stream’s east-west configuration means it gets the maximum amount of sunlight, the cool water required for trout habitat is simply not as available as in the old days.

Keep ReadingShow less
column

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

Norfolk rocks as storm rolls in

FALLS VILLAGE — Close to 70 music lovers gathered at Robertson Plaza on Saturday, July 20 as the Joint Chiefs, an Americana band, played a free concert sponsored by the Friends of Robertson Plaza.

An hour into the concert, the western sky began to show threatening signs of bad weather, but the band persevered and the crowd just pulled out umbrellas and rain gear, checking cellphones for weather updates.

Keep ReadingShow less