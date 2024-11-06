Record-setting 94 people run Cannonball 5K

Runners depart from the Cannonball 5K starting line.

Patrick. L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — The Ed McGuire Memorial Cannonball Run 5K road race was won by Silas Tripp, who led all runners with a time of 18 minutes 10 seconds.

The Housatonic Valley Regional High School junior is a member of the cross-country team.

His mother, Letitia Garcia-Tripp, was the first female finisher at 23:55 (seventh place overall).

Other Falls Village finishers in the top 10 were Dane Graham, the second place runner at 20:10 and Carlos Castellanos in fifth place overall with a time of 23:41.

The oldest runner was Bob Dacey, age 75, of Vernon-Rockville who ran the course in 27:03, good for 16th place overall.

Maggie Rose, age 72, of West Hartford was the senior female finisher, coming in 50th overall with a time of 37:41.

The youngest runner was Maximilian Tripler, age 8, of Lakeville, who completed the course in 41 minutes flat (59th overall).

Emma Kinsella, age 9, of North Canaan finished 22nd overall with a time of 27:41.

The weather was clear, dry and chilly. Some 94 runners and walkers participated. Organizers were rooting for 100 but 94 represents a new record.

It was the 24th year of the event.

