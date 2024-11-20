Region One school board approves high school graduation venue change

Matthew Kreta

Using an example table for the assembled crowd, Ross encouraged everyone to begin their prep by taking stock of what they have around the house and in their yard. Flowers, bits of grain and fruit may be items already on your property ready for use. Several examples on the table were older household items and cheaper thrift shop purchases on a budget. “Too many people feel that entertaining must be over the top,” Ross said. An example that she used was how all of the plates on the table were not part of a set, but maintained a similar sense of color, texture and feel.

When it comes to the many decorations on your table, Ross is a proponent of the rule of threes. “We are hardwired for odd numbers,” Ross said. Sets of three or five for things like candles or ornaments keep things from being too symmetrical, and create an interesting visual for the eyes to follow. This lack of exact symmetry opens up negative space on the table for guest’s eyes to rest and not be visually overwhelmed. Colors on the table should compliment each other, or directly contrast. Ross encouraged onlookers while adding rose heads to her fruit center piece by saying she is self taught, and that if a ballet dancer could manage to learn all this, so could anyone else.

When it comes to the menu, Ross recommended making sure everything remains in line with the story that you set at your table while picking one or two superstar dishes. Whatever comes in between, be it appetizers or drinks, should not take too much of your time or be too extravagant. With time especially, Ross was adamant that hosts should try to avoid dishes that require you to slave away while your friends and family miss your company. Entertaining should not leave you on the sidelines the whole night. Ross took many questions during her lecture, and continued as guests enjoyed some refreshments and examined the table up close.

Ross's blog, with information on her book, recipes, entertaining and television appearances can be found at straighttothehipsbaby.com.