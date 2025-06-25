fishing

Reporting remote from riverside

Chimney Hole is where the Esopus stops and the Ashokan Reservoir starts. It is a famous spot and is full of fish, although you wouldn’t know that from today’s futile and stupid outing.

Patrick L. Sullivan

BOICEVILLE, New York — Pecked out on hand computer hence telegraph style.

Hit Esopus at 6 a.m. on what is likely hottest day of 2025 so far. Water temp 63.

Idea was to chuck big stuff into Chimney Hole to annoy smallmouth. Brilliant plan that did not work even a little bit.

Photo attached shows subtlety not on agenda.

Water temp hit the magic bug-out level of 68 by 8:45 a.m.

Plan for rest of day is frequent hydration while sitting in front of fan watching “Rasputin the Mad Monk” and eating salad because it’s too hot to cook anything.

The conditions called for big, heavy, and hairy flies. None of them worked but it was a good plan. Patrick L. Sullivan

Latest News

Joseph Robert Meehan

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

Florence Olive Zutter Murphy

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Chore Service hosts annual garden party fundraiser

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

nonprofits

Bach and beyond

The Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) of Stockbridge will present a concert by cellist Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
Provided

The mission statement of the Berkshire Bach Society (BBS) reads: “Our mission is to preserve the cultural legacy of Baroque music for current and future audiences — local, national, and international — by presenting the music of J.S. Bach, his Baroque predecessors, contemporaries, and followers performed by world-class musicians.”

Its mission will once again be fulfilled by presenting a concert featuring Dane Johansen on June 28 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 29 Main Street, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

