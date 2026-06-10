Roosevelt’s local legacy shines as 32 students join National Honor Society ranks

A good leader must stand with their peers, giving them the resources they need to be successful. But a good leader must also stand up to their peers, when they are misguided.

— Madison Graney, HVRHS student speaker

FALLS VILLAGE – The candles flickering across the stage at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Wednesday evening cast light on the accomplishments of 32 students inducted into the Eleanor Roosevelt Chapter of the National Honor Society.

The inductees included 22 juniors, nine sophomores, and one senior. While most seniors were included last year, this marked the first year sophomores were eligible for membership.

In his welcome, Principal Ian Strever reflected on the school’s history and Eleanor Roosevelt’s legacy.

“Few schools can boast a history as rich and distinguished as ours, built through funding from the federal Public Works Administration during the Great Depression and visited by the most influential First Lady in the history of the presidency. It is fitting that our National Honor Society is named after someone who dedicated her life to the service of others.”

Faculty advisor Peter Vermilyea recounted Roosevelt’s connection to Housatonic, including her appearance at a 1958 National Honor Society induction ceremony. Afterward, she wrote in her national “My Day” column that Housatonic was “an exceptional school.”

The ceremony focused on the four pillars of the National Honor Society, including service, scholarship, character and leadership.

Student speakers Shayana Duprey, Madison Melino, Richie Crane and Madison Graney each reflected on one of those principles.

Duprey encouraged classmates to view education as a path not only to achievement but also to understanding others.

“There is always importance in striving for good grades, working towards your goals and achieving success in your pursuits,” she said. “But I implore you to view scholarship and education beyond that. I wish for you to be scholarly not only to find success, but to find compassion for those beside you and those across the globe.”

Speaking about service, Melino said stepping outside oneself in order to meet the needs of others is paramount.

“Real service is demonstrated in actions, not words,” Melino said. “Too often we think of acts of service as intentional, selfless actions that transcend the ordinary, or go behind typical societal expectations. Ideally, acts of service would also be instinctive, not necessarily extraordinary but part of an individual’s natural daily life.”

Crane said he has finally come to realize that what others think about him should not determine how he views himself. His speech focused on kindness and respect.

“The definition of good character focuses on integrity, accountability and empathy,” Crane said. “I can confidently say that the students on this stage would not be here if they did not demonstrate these characteristics.”

Leadership, said Madison Graney is “the ability to lift up your peers, working together to achieve the same goals.” She knows about leadership having served as class president for the past three years. “A good leader must stand with their peers, giving them the resources they need to be successful. But a good leader must also stand up to their peers, when they are misguided.”

Title I teacher Elizabeth Foulds was named this year’s honorary chapter member. In presenting the award, Principal Strever praised her advocacy for students and her leadership as local union president.

Strever said Foulds has “lobbied for the rights of teachers, while respecting the demands of administration and the district as a whole.”

State Sen. Stephen Harding, R-30, was the guest speaker who told the students that the attributes that got them selected for the National Honor Society will serve them well in life.

The new inductees are: Hayden Bachman, Byron Bell, Mia Belter, Sophia Camphouse, Karen Chavez-Sanchez, Georgie Clayton, Adelyn Diorio, Carmela Egan, Kellie Eisermann, Lydia Fleming, Grace Graney, Taylor Green, Sydney Howe, Jonas Johnson, Aiden Krupa, Eliana Lang, Daniel Lesch, Makenzie Lidstone, Paul Losh, Finian Malone, Lily McCabe, Alison McCarron, Logan Miller, Meadow Moerschell, Katherine Money, Daniel Moran, Logan Padelli, Gustavo Portillo, Karmela Quinion, Owen Schnepf, Ishaan Tantri and Ivy Zheng.