Salisbury August real estate sales

This 1,008 square foot ranch on Reservoir Road built in 1972 sited on 2.56 acres was sold for $350,000 to Lemon Properties LLC. It was previously sold for $250,000 in 2020.

Christine Bates
The month of July’s recorded real estate sales volume in Salisbury was three and half times greater than the $3.7 million recorded in August. Although the number of recorded transfers was similar this total dollar result reflects the timing unpredictability of the sale of high-end properties. Similarly, the median price of a single-family home in Salisbury in August fell to $875,000 from $1,663,000 in July according to Smart MLS. Looking on an annual basis, the rolling 12 month median price of Salisbury homes remains in the vicinity of $900,000.

In August there were no recorded transfers above one million dollars while in July there were six. As of Sept. 12, there were 23 single family houses listed for sale in Salisbury with only one under $500,000 and 17 over $1 million. All 15 available rentals in Salisbury are furnished with the least expensive at $3,500.

Transactions

564 Undermountain Road — 15.45 residential acres and three buildings in Connecticut associated with the Omni Institute sold by Woodland Sanctuary Limited Partnership to Olifi Properties LLC for $931,960.

46 Library Street — a renovated mixed use 4,156 square foot building on .46 acres plus two other parcels including .5 acres on Library Street and .62 acres on Indian Cave Road were sold by Dona Bainbridge Trustee Harry M. Bainbridge Jr. to Bear Mountain Realty LLC for $975,000 in total.

39 Reservoir Road — 3 bedroom/1 bath ranch on 2.56 acres sold by Philip Mosser to Lemon Properties LLC for $350,000 in a private transaction.

28 Prospect Street — 3 bedroom/3 bath house sold by Anne C Kremer Estate to Brendan T. Demon for $775,000.

87 Canaan Road, Unit 3C — 3 bedroom/3 bath coop at Lion’s Head sold by Lucie E. Curtiss to Charles C. and Margaret C. Vail for $695,000.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Aug. 1, 2024, and 31, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of SmartMLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Classifieds - 9/19/24

Automobiles

2017 Audi Q3: Clean. Asking $6500. 860-307-8142.

Help Wanted

Relief Driver: For the Lakeville Journal Company for newspaper routes, part time Wednesdays, Thursdays and some Fridays. Call James Clark. 860-435-9873, x 401 or email publisher@lakevillejournal.com.

