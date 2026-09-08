Salisbury exhibit explores ways to restore nature

SALISBURY —The Salisbury Association held a reception for its new exhibit, “Rewilding,” Friday, Sept. 4, at the Academy Building on Main Street.
John Landon, head of the Salisbury Association Land Trust, said the exhibit is part of the organization’s ongoing effort “to get people interested in problems and possible solutions, and in what we can do as individuals.”
The exhibit explores efforts to restore natural habitats, from planting native species in backyards to reconnecting forests, restoring waterways, and reintroducing native wildlife.
Elaine Hecht, who created the exhibit with her husband, Lou, said the goal is to change “the way we think about nature.”
“We can do something in our corner,” she said.
“Rewilding” examines conservation efforts at different scales, including steps homeowners can take on their own properties, such as removing invasive plants and replacing them with native flowering plants, shrubs, and trees.
On a larger scale, land trusts across the Northeast have been acquiring undeveloped land to reconnect fragmented forest habitats. The Follow the Forest initiative, for example, is a multistate effort to connect forested areas from the Hudson Highlands to the Canadian border.
The exhibit also covers clearing clogged culverts and removing old dams to allow wildlife to travel beneath roads and move freely through waterways. Other topics include restoring riverbanks and aquatic habitats and reintroducing native animals.
A talk on rewilding will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 4 p.m. at the Scoville Memorial Library. Speakers will be Jon Leibowitz, president and CEO of Northeast Wilderness Trust, and neuroscientist Susan Masino, a professor of applied science at Trinity College.
Registration is required. Visit scovillelibrary.org.