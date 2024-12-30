Salisbury grappled with a changing landscape in 2024

Students sought native species during the Bio Blitz.

Patrick L. Sullivan
2024 recap

SALISBURY — It was a busy year in Salisbury on various land-use fronts.

The Salisbury Association closed on a new preserve of 48 acres on Route 112.

The Hecht Preserve has high ecological value with core forest, rugged slopes and bedrock exposures. A pure, cold-water stream traverses the property, draining to the Salmon Kill and providing habitat for native fish.

The Salisbury Housing Committee’s application for the 20-unit Dresser Woods affordable housing development was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission after a lengthy public hearing over several nights. P&Z also approved an affordable housing plan from the Salisbury Housing Trust for two homes on Undermountain Road, also after a lengthy public hearing over several nights.

And the SHC opened 10 new units of housing at Sarum Village with moderate fanfare, including a visit by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut.

Late last month, Aradev LLC withdrew its application to redevelop and expand the Wake Robin Inn after a lengthy public hearing over several nights revealed significant opposition from neighbors. The commission was leaning toward turning the application down before the developer pulled it back.

The Salisbury Winter Sports Association added a rebuilt 30 meter jump and synthetic landing material that allows for year-round ski jump training. SWSA’s application before the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission to build a snowmaking pond beneath the ski jumps was withdrawn from consideration in December. SWSA’s Ken Barker said the organization needed time to restructure the plans in response to new information from the commission and letters from the public.

There were several anniversaries of note in 2024: Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock celebrated its 150th year, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury its 200th year, the Rotary Club of Salisbury hit the 75 year mark, and Stacey Dodge marked her 25th year overseeing the town Grove.

The Salisbury Association kept the town informed and enlivened with exhibits on biodiversity, the Corner Food Pantry and the Holley Knife Company.

The Scoville Memorial Library sponsored numerous events, often taking advantage of the grounds for the purpose. Visitors searched for native species in the nearby Wachocastinook Brook during the Bio Blitz, or got an up close and personal look at the local wildlife. Inside the library, children learned how to become Oompa Loompas, and adults learned how to research the history of their homes.

Latest News

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

the stissing center

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

film

Scoville unveils renovated building

Kyla DeRisi with bound copies of The Lakeville Journal.

Patrick L. Sullivan

A group of 20 or so patrons of the Scoville Memorial Library took a tour through the nooks and crannies of the building on Friday evening, Dec. 20.

The tour was a repeat of last year’s tour, but everybody who showed up was new to it.

community

Classifieds 1/2/25

Services Offered

Carpenter and tile setter: now offering handyman services. Over 35 years experience. 413-229-0260 or email at tylerhomeprop@yahoo.com.

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

