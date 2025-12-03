Salisbury Handmade draws shoppers to White Hart Inn

SALISBURY — The curious and the driven bustled into the White Hart Saturday, Nov. 29 for the first of two Salisbury Handmade events. Vendors offered a wide range of handmade products that the average holiday shopper is not going to find at a chain store.

Most of the people there were in the curious camp. Keavey Bedell looked casually at Rie McCarthy’s ceramics, and then more closely at a Jizo statue (a small representation of the Buddha). Bedell decided on the larger of the two Jizos.

McCarthy’s wares start around $25 for small bowls suitable for condiments to $35 for minimalist tea cups to larger items like serving bowls. She makes them in her studio in Mt. Washington, Massachusetts, and while she will not be at the second event on Dec. 13, her goods are available in Great Barrington at the Railroad St. Collective at 25 Railroad St. or at RIESMceramics.com.

Ambling around the corner, a reporter found Marilyn Davis of Amesville and her assortment of four-color prints of local scenes such as Lake Wonoscopomuc and Twin Lakes, all nicely framed and eminently affordable at $30 and up.

Davis’ work is available online Etsy under the name “FavoritePlacesArt,” or email mollyhardy2@gmail.com.

Continuing the circuit, the reporter, who was in the “driven” camp and looking for consumable gifts for his mother who does not want any more permanent “stuff,” came across Ani Jenkins of Falls Village, with assorted skin care items and herbal teas, all hand made.

This custom bowl by Shaari Horowitz was available at Salisbury Handmade Saturday, Nov. 29, at the White Hart Inn. Patrick L. Sullivan

The teas did the trick. After sampling the two on offer, the decision was made to go with the Peace Blend, consisting of chamomile, tulsi,and sitka rose ($16). It’s loose tea— Jenkins is adamantly anti-tea bag — and she had a couple of mason jar infusers for sale as well.

Jenkins either grows or collects these ingredients, sometimes from Alaska, where she and her husband have a summer cabin. She said she has had many interesting conversations with Transportation Safety Administration officials while bringing back Alaskan herbs. See www.umbotanicals.com for more information.

Shaari Horowitz, a veteran of the Salisbury Handmade scene, had her usual array of truly spectacular wooden bowls, decorated in such a way that actually using them as bowls seems unlikely, like putting the Mona Lisa on a couple of sawhorses as an impromptu picnic table.

No such ambiguity exists with Horowitz’ selection of interesting earrings, starting at $45. Horowitz will be on hand on Dec. 13.

As will Karin Gerstel of Undermountain Weavers. This year the weavers feature rugs and blankets made from Sam’s Wool (Sam Waterston is the Sam involved) starting at $150, plus wool beanies that are perfect for winter ($38).

Salisbury Handmade was established about 18 years ago when a number of local artisans banded together after the closing of Creative Hands, a local craft consignment store.

The group began to organize local shows to showcase local artists and their handmade items under several names, including Renegade Artisans Group, Salisbury Artisans Group and Salisbury Handmade.

Salisbury Handmade promotes four shows per year. The one-day spring show happens outdoors on the White Hart lawn in mid-May. The two-day autumn show, also on the lawn, occurs during the Salisbury Fall Festiva, and two one-day holiday shows are hosted inside the Inn.

Salisbury Handmade shares proceeds from the shows with local non-profits. The group also thanks the White Hart for hosting the shows.