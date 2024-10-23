Salisbury real estate average value nears record highs

This converted barn at 203 Interlaken Road in Lakeville was originally built in in 1900 according to town records. The five acre plus property includes luxury finishes and 145 feet of frontage on Lake Wononskopomuc.

SALISBURY — September was another active month for property transfers in Salisbury with 12 residential and land transactions with a total value of over $12 million dollars. The median price of a single-family home adjusted upwards to $925,000, just below Salisbury’s all-time high from September 2023 of $935,000. Only four properties sold below $1,000,000 and the remaining eight over $1,000,000. In September properties moved quickly reaching an all-time low of only 22 days on the market.

By mid-October there were 24 single family homes for sale in Salisbury with 16 over $1,000,000.

Transactions

134 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/2 bath home sold by 134 Wells Hill Road LLC to Stepanie L. Magyar for $630,000.

Dugway Road – 2.28 acre building lot sold by John Edmund and Elizabeth Dunn Sprague to Lemon Properties LLC for $162,500.

64 East Main Street – 2 bedroom/2 bath home on leased land sold by Brian VanDeusen to Timothy Adams and Johanna Mann.

64 Wells Hill Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home on 11.36 acres sold by Jan T. Hazard to Mary and Michael Ward for $1,575,000.

93 Wells Hill Road – 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home with pool sold by Huimin Deng to Shannon-Tyree Brown for $1,908,000.

203 Interlaken Road – 4 bedroom/2 full/2 half bath renovated barn style home built in 1900 sold by Shannon-Tyree Brown to Stephen Roth and Kaitlyn Joan Morway for $2,800,000.

116 South Shore Road – Twin Lakes home with 4 bedrooms/4 bath sold by Mary C. Hedman to James Esseks and Robert Ornstein for $2,420,000.

366 Lime Rock Road – 3 bedroom/1 bath house sold by Lime Rock Ventures Incorporated to Nathan Stephens and Miriam Taylor for $272,000.

188 Farnum Road - 0.85 acres of land sold by Cristin Gallup and David B. Rich to 188 Farnum Road LLC for $200,000.

80 & 82 Long Pond Road – Two parcels of vacant land totaling 17.80 acres sold by Nicole C. Noya and Kenneth J. Fields to Catherine Cusack for $685,000.

283 Indian Mountain Road — 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 4.53 acres sold by Joyce Finkelstein to Ian B. and Katherine Cahn-Fuller.

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded as sold between Sept. 1, 2024, and Sept. 30, 2024, provided by the Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market data courtesy of SmartMLS and InfoSparks. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

