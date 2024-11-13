Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller
lifestyle

Searching for Bigfoot

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Familant said he began his Sasquatch hunting career basically on a whim. In 2011 he bought tickets to join fans on a Bigfoot research expedition at Torreya State Park in the Florida Panhandle, put on by the crew behind Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot.”

That first trip was life changing for Familant. He and his friend Jimmy had set up their encampment away from the other guests on the trip, both to reduce the chances of bothering the other campers with late-night fireside chatter and to improve their chances of encountering the elusive Bigfoot. The woods were quiet until the last night of the trip. Early in the morning, as Familant and Jimmy were relaxing by the fire, they began hearing knocks on trees surrounding the tent. Frightened, Familant retreated to the car to avoid any wildlife that might want to hurt him. Undeterred, Jimmy coaxed him back to the campfire to experience the strange encounter. Shortly after returning, Familant said a series of fist-sized rocks flew through the trees and landed on the ground with solid thuds around their camp. Familant’s friend then picked up one of the fist-sized rocks, and in an attempt to communicate with whatever might be throwing them, threw it back. “I knew it wasn’t a person,” Familant said. “Because at that exact moment a 15 pound, laptop-sized boulder came crashing down and lands just five feet from us.”

Familant said during his talk that getting friends and families outside is his biggest inspiration.Nathan Miller

That night in the woods convinced Familant of the existence of Bigfoot, and he has been producing his show ever since. “I would still be sitting in an ambulance on the street corners of Tampa if that rock hadn’t been thrown at me,” Familant said.

Now, producing “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” is Familant’s full-time job. He spends over a hundred nights camping ever year, collecting footprint casts, video and audio in his search for evidence of Bigfoot. Familant’s travels have taken him across the Eastern U.S. into nearly every state east of Ohio.

Familant’s mission in producing the show and touring the country for presentations is to “entice friends and families to get off the couch and into nature, to see something you wouldn’t normally see.”

“Growing up I was happiest in front of the TV playing a video game,” Familant said. But now, he spends most nights in a tent or on the road, hiking or on his way to the next hike to find Bigfoot in the Appalachian wilderness. Whether or not Bigfoot really exists, Familant said what’s important is discovery, curiosity and getting outside.

“Life with the possibility of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster,” Familant said, “is a hell of a lot better than life without it.”

lifestyle

Latest News

Transforming collective healing

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Swing Dance at American Mural Project

Swing Dance at American Mural Project
Provided

Swing music and dance will take center stage on Saturday, Nov. 16 at the American Mural Project (AMP) in Winsted, Connecticut, as Eight to the Bar brings its energetic mix of 1940s jazz, 1950s jump blues, and Motown to the artsy club atmosphere. Founded in 1975, the band carries a legacy of family swing music, making every performance a lively celebration that’s sure to have attendees on their feet.

Kicking off the night, Nate Evans of Hartford Ballroom will lead a swing dance lesson at 7 p.m., catering to both beginners and seasoned dancers. AMP’s unique space, housed in a renovated mill and home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural, offers three levels for dancing and mingling, along with a cash bar and food from The Colebrook Store. The mural itself, a five-story tribute to American workers, adds an inspiring backdrop to the event’s lively atmosphere.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance