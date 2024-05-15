budget

Sharon approves yearly spending plan

SHARON — Residents of Sharon gathered at Town Hall on Friday, May 11, for the annual town meeting. Items concerning town budgets were presented and all moved after unanimous agreement and little discussion despite the sizable crowd.

Voters adopted the annual budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The Board of Selectmen’s budget is up to $5,791,308, an increase of $461,580 (8.66%) over the current year.

The Town of Sharon, with approval from the Board of Finance, will use $42,000 of undesignated funds to replace a 24-year-old John Deere tractor which has been used to assist The Sharon Green Committee. The committee is responsible for supervising the maintenance tasks on the Green, including mowing, feeding, and pruning trees, as well as plowing sidewalks, conducting fall and spring clean-up, and ensuring equipment maintenance.

The town passed an authorization to expedite The Town Aid Road Fund for road and bridge maintenance; $9,600 from the Sharon Cemetery Fund, the acceptance of any state or federal educational grants as well as grants for municipal purposes; $1,000 in interest from the Virginia Brown Fund for Nature’s Classroom; $5,700 from the 67 Main Street Account for general maintenance for the office of the Sharon Land Trust; and up to $181,930 from the Equipment Replacement Account for a new F550 truck.

The Board of Finance approved the Five-Year Capital Improvement plan, which includes up to $1,500,000 for repair to River Road, $1,800,000 for repair to Rolling Hills Road and Dug Road, and well as the drainage, and $1,000,000 for repairs to West Cornwall Road Bridge.

The town approved the use of funds from the Local Capital Improvement Program in the amount of $71,914 to replace the tennis courts on Veterans’ Field, as well as the Board of Education’s Six-Year Capital Building Project plan.

budget

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

Sharon Connect and Comcast are celebrating with pizza

SHARON — A town-wide celebration of virtual completion of the project that expanded internet access throughout the town will be held on Friday, May 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Veterans’ Field.

The Sharon Connect Task Force and Comcast Xfinity are hosting the community party to celebrate that 270 previously unserved homes and businesses are now enjoying access to high-speed internet service, thanks to many volunteer hours over many months, the work of town officials and the generous professionalism of the Comcast Xfinity company.

community

Star spangled road trip

Star spangled road trip

Ryan Bernsten shared insights gained from a trip across the country.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Ryan Bernsten, author of “50 States of Mind: A Journey to Rediscover American Democracy” said Americans are not nearly as divided as media accounts have it. He spoke at the David M. Hunt Library Tuesday, May 7.

The affable and inquisitive Bernsten spent almost as much time asking the audience about Falls Village as he did in recounting his experiences in visiting all 50 states.

book talk

South Kent lax defeats Hoosac

South Kent lax defeats Hoosac

South Kent’s Aidan Tatro rips a scoring shot past the Hoosac goalie, May 9.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Tuesday, May 7, South Kent played their season’s final home game and scored a strong victory over the Hoosac School from Hoosick, N.Y.

Perfect conditions prevailed and South Kent’s Aidan Tatro set the games tone by scoring in the first two minutes, and again five minutes later.

lacrosse

Crews row Lake Waramaug in Kent Invitational

Crews row Lake Waramaug in Kent Invitational

The girls heat between first boats from Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, and East Lyme High School was won by Kent.

Lans Christensen

NEW PRESTON — The 29th annual Kent Invitational boys and girls rowing regatta took place on Lake Waramaug Saturday, May 11.

This sun-filled day of racing featured eight high school teams: Kent School, The Hotchkiss School, Salisbury School, Farmington High School, Simsbury High School, Sacred Heart Greenwich, Brunswick School, and East Lyme High School.

crew