Sharon considers lease proposal for 99 North Main

Teachers take the stage
FALLS VILLAGE — Students and members of the community had a chance to see teachers and staffers in a new light during the Housatonic Faculty Theater Society’s staged reading of “12 Angry Jurors” at Housatonic Valley Regional High School Thursday, March 28.
The play, originally called “12 Angry Men,” was written by Reginald Rose and first performed in 1954. It follows jury deliberations in a homicide trial, and addresses topics such as race, prejudice, capital punishment and the burden of proof.
John Christinat (Technology Education) played Juror No. 8, the only juror to vote against conviction at the start of the play.
The primary antagonists are Juror No. 3, played by English teacher Damon Osora, and Juror No. 10, handled by Social Studies teacher Deron Bayer.
The reading took place in Room 133, which is a small amphitheater-style room, or a “thrust stage” in theater terms, with a minimal set. The performers and audience were thus very close.
The show was a fundraiser for the Class of 2027. Bayer is the faculty adviser for the class.
In a phone interview Sunday, March 31, Bayer said as class advisor he is always brainstorming with the students on how to raise funds for senior year activities.
He had also been thinking about establishing a faculty and staff theater group.
This year the stars aligned.
“It was a good excuse” to get the ball rolling on the theater group. Thinking about material, he realized he had the components of the cast of “12 Angry Jurors” at hand.
Bayer shrugged off the title of “director,” preferring “facilitator.”
He said the cast rehearsed a couple days a week for a total of six or seven rehearsals.
The advantage of a staged reading as opposed to memorizing the script is that the show can be ready to go much faster. Plus, the actors all have busy lives.
Bayer said that teachers with little or no formal dramatic experience are more ready to make the leap than they might think.
“Teachers are on stage all the time.”
FALLS VILLAGE — A brisk and chilly wind made no difference to the 25 or so children gathered at the Town Farm property, primed for Easter egg hunting, Saturday morning, March 30.
Emily Peterson and Dan Carr separated the children into two groups: under the age of six, and everybody else.
Showing considerable discipline, the older children waited patiently as Peterson allowed the smaller contingent to go first.
After a few minutes, Carr gave the go-ahead, and there was a surge of youngsters into the playground and adjacent fields.
The adults huddled around the pool entrance, trying vainly to avoid the wind, and indulging in coffee and baked goods from the Lee H. Kellogg School eighth graders.
Afterwards, as the children opened the plastic eggs and assessed their hauls, Peterson trooped around with some additional eggs, to make sure everybody got something.
SALISBURY — A group of Salisbury Central School middle school students examining “Turning Points in History” have compiled their work for a display at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building.
The students participated in a History Day competition at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington on March 16.
One exhibit, by Aria Belter, Rozelynd Lachance, Miguel Santiago and Leah Wilcox, chose the work of fashion designer Coco Chanel because “her way of changing the industry changed the way people dress.”
The group detailed exactly how they proceeded with their research.
Garrett Meindl’s topic was “The First Motor Powered Car,” to wit the Benz Motorwagen, built in 1885 in Germany by Karl Benz.
“It was the first motorcar, and the first one in production too.”
Meindl continued: “In 1888 his wife took it from Mannheim to Pforzheim, which is 56.17196 miles, so it proved it wasn’t weak.”
There are three videos in the exhibit, only one of which was available on Friday, March 29 when the Lakeville Journal visited.
“The Tragedy We Call 9/11,” by Michael Parris and Vincent Valcin, contains interviews with people who lived in New York City and in Salisbury on Sept. 11, 2001.
The video won second place in the regional contest, so the filmmakers were invited to the statewide competition on May 4.
The other two videos are “A Brief History of Written Language” by Theodore Kneeland and “Turning Points in Animation by Niki Clark and Cole Johnson. The latter took third place and will also go to the state competition.
The Salisbury Association covered the entry fees for the regional competition and will do so for the state event as well.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Evading responsibility
On Saturday, March 23, at approximately 1 p.m., Jesse Morey, 42, of Salisbury, turned himself in to Troop B on an active arrest warrant for an incident that occurred on Dec. 12, 2023. He was arrested for evading responsibility of a motor vehicle accident and failure to drive upon right and was scheduled to appear in Connecticut Superior Court.
McDonald’s stop arrest
On Sunday, March 24, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Troop B personnel were investigating a motor vehicle stop in the parking lot of McDonald’s in North Canaan. During the investigation it was discovered that the operator, Taylor Charles Wilson, 34, of Canaan, had an active warrant issued for failure to appear in the second degree. Wilson was taken into custody with bond set at $5,000, of which 10 percent was paid, and was scheduled to appear at a later date.
Disorderly conduct arrest
On Wednesday, March 27, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Troopers from Troop B were dispatched to Main Street in North Canaan for a disturbance. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Kenneth Considine, 67, of North Canaan, on a disorderly conduct charge. Considine was issued a $1,500 non-surety bond.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with "police blotter" in the subject line, to
lakevillejournal.com