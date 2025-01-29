sharon p&z

Sharon P&Z holds first planning session of 2025

SHARON —The Planning and Zoning Commission met on Jan. 22 for a planning session, focalizing ridgeline and horizon-line protection regulations, Airbnb regulations, and how to zone for new uses of farmland and estate lands as subjects in need of further investigation.

P&Z Vice Chair Betsy Hall presented the topics to the assembled group, with all agreeing that the issues were worthy of researching how they may develop zoning regulations appropriate for the town and its residents.

As this was a planning session, there were no motions or votes, but rather commissioners brainstormed how best to approach these issues from a town planning and zoning standpoint.

Vice Chair Hall drew attention to the fact that many regulations surrounding ridgeline protections only refer to prominent ridges with steep gradients. She expressed that the definition should be widened to account for less dramatic ridges, such as the horizon line of a rolling farm field.

“It concerns me because some of the old farms are all horizon ridgelines,” she said.

Land Use Administrator Jamie Casey suggested that the commission reach out to other towns where zoning regulations around ridgelines and horizons have been tested in practice. Several members were assigned to contact the towns of Morris, Farmington and Kent for reports of their experience with such regulations.

The next discussion topic concerned regulating Airbnbs in town, with several commissioners expressing that they’d like to find ways to avoid homes being purchased purely to be short-term rentals rather than true residences. Hall suggested that Sharon implement a registry to better keep track of Airbnb and other home rental services in town, which other commissioners agreed with. Members were again assigned to contact other towns in the region who have implemented registries and other regulations for research and guidance.

The group then discussed potential uses for Sharon’s extensive farmlands and estate lands that may be changing ownership or falling out of their traditional use. Commissioners floated many ideas, including wineries, breweries, and spaces for art shows and galleries.

Hall drew attention to Cornwall’s regulations which allow applicants for this type of proposal to suggest their intended use, which P&Z then determines if it fits within zoning regulations rather than have the uses themselves codified into the regulation.

The commission agreed to look into Cornwall’s handling of the issue.

Casey emphasized that the town has always been accommodating and supportive to creative ideas for land use, and expressed that it’s important for regulations to allow the space for such applications to be heard.

