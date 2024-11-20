book talk

Sit back and let it flow with Tom Morrison's newest novel

Salibury’s Tom Morrison is back with another novel,”Who Put the Bots in the Tort$”

Described by the author as a legal farce, the new book picks up the ongoing saga of ambitious and creative lawyers Pap and Pup Peters, who specialize in class-action lawsuits.

The clients are larger-than-life — and twice as crazy.

And the lawsuits?

Well, this time around we’ve got artificial intelligence encroaching on the world of adult entertainers and political action committees. (Apparently AI makes connections mere mortals cannot grasp.)

We’ve got high-dollar fences handling jewelry stolen from the great and the good.

And we’ve got people fighting with zoning boards about lawn mowing ordinances. (Never mind hot air balloon-landing regulations.)

As usual, Morrison has fun with names. One of his more memorable characters, the redoubtable Mona Lott, is doing battle with the Planning and Zoning Commission over when lawn mowing is allowed.

There’s an investment firm that might sound vaguely familiar: Goldman Slacks

There’s a mention of an important legal case: “Ruth v. Gehrig, decided by Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis of the Southern District of New York.”

And there’s an artist. A famous, important artist. This artist is also a pig, named “Pigcasso,” who is “the first animal to host a solo art exhibit.”

The flow of jokes and gags — some one-offs, some extended — can get overwhelming if the reader spends too much time considering the merits of each one.

The best way to enjoy Morrison’s cockamamie world is to just sit back and let it flow.

You can always go back later and figure out which joke most strongly resembles which recent headline.

book talk

Latest News

Tablescapes that captivate

Tablescapes that captivate

Jesse-Sierra Ross preps a festive table setting at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Nov. 10. Her book, "Seasons Around the Table," and blog inspires recipes and decorations for every season.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library welcomed popular hosting and entertainment blogger Jessie-Sierra Ross for a talk on planning a fall table and meal Nov. 10. Ross has appeared on television multiple times and has recently written a book called “Seasons Around the Table,”which contains recipes, menu planning tips and decorative advice for seasons year round.

Ross began her talk with some of her background as a self-started blogger, home entertainer and chef after a career in professional ballet. As a mother of young children, Ross made it clear from the start that all of her ideas and aesthetic expression took this into account, but it will be different for everyone. Ross emphasized that when decorating your table and planning your meals, things that you enjoy and your own story should come through.

holidays

A journey to self-care and healing

A journey to self-care and healing

Julianne Roshan Dow guides healing in Kent.

Yana Russell

Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.

The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.

health