Sit back and let it flow with Tom Morrison's newest novel

Salibury’s Tom Morrison is back with another novel,”Who Put the Bots in the Tort$”

Described by the author as a legal farce, the new book picks up the ongoing saga of ambitious and creative lawyers Pap and Pup Peters, who specialize in class-action lawsuits.

The clients are larger-than-life — and twice as crazy.

And the lawsuits?

Well, this time around we’ve got artificial intelligence encroaching on the world of adult entertainers and political action committees. (Apparently AI makes connections mere mortals cannot grasp.)

We’ve got high-dollar fences handling jewelry stolen from the great and the good.

And we’ve got people fighting with zoning boards about lawn mowing ordinances. (Never mind hot air balloon-landing regulations.)

As usual, Morrison has fun with names. One of his more memorable characters, the redoubtable Mona Lott, is doing battle with the Planning and Zoning Commission over when lawn mowing is allowed.

There’s an investment firm that might sound vaguely familiar: Goldman Slacks

There’s a mention of an important legal case: “Ruth v. Gehrig, decided by Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis of the Southern District of New York.”

And there’s an artist. A famous, important artist. This artist is also a pig, named “Pigcasso,” who is “the first animal to host a solo art exhibit.”

The flow of jokes and gags — some one-offs, some extended — can get overwhelming if the reader spends too much time considering the merits of each one.

The best way to enjoy Morrison’s cockamamie world is to just sit back and let it flow.

You can always go back later and figure out which joke most strongly resembles which recent headline.