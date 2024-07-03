Skills, drills and thrills at soccer camp

Challenger Soccer Camp at Veterans’ Field kept campers on their toes with an impromptu obstacle course race.

Copey Rollins
soccer

SHARON — During the hot summer days of June 24 to 28, soccer-minded kids came to Veterans’ Field for Challenger Soccer’s yearly camp. It was a place for athletes aged six to 14 to improve on their technique and have some fun.

In total around 35 kids participated in the camp. Some left at noon every day, while others stayed until 4 p.m.

In the morning the athletes got split up into their respective age groups from six to eight, nine to 10, and 11 and older. This allowed groups to practice skills in a way that was more suited for their age.

Each group did drills, and then put what they learned into games that tested their newly-acquired skills.

“All the kids seem to be enjoying themselves,” said Coach Adam, as campers slid to the finish line trying to win a relay race that involved navigating an obstacle course while dribbling soccer balls.

The athletes were able to use the week to not only get professional coaching, but also to learn from their peers and enjoy a sport they love.

Gus Tripler was all smiles at soccer camp in Sharon.Copey Rollins

soccer

