Coventry knocks Housy out of Class S tourney

HVRHS’s Addie Diorio battles Coventry’s Celina Cuhha for possession.

Photo by Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School soccer lost 1-0 to Coventry High School in the second round of the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference Class S tournament Nov. 4.

Coventry scored in the 10th minute and held on to the lead through effective ball control and precision passing. HVRHS’s defense played strong to keep the Mountaineers in the game despite the possession disadvantage.

HVRHS entered the tournament as the 2nd seeded team in Class S with a record 13-2-1. The Mountaineers earned a bye for the first round and opened the tournament in round two against Coventry.

Coventry (8-6-2) was ranked 15th entering the Class S tournament. The Patriots defeated 18th ranked Canton High School 2-1 in the first round.

Coventry came to Falls Village for round two on a cold, gray and windy afternoon Monday, Nov. 4. The game was well attended with students let out of class early to watch the 2 p.m. game.

HVRHS was without striker Ava Segalla, who broke her ankle Oct. 31.

Possession was dominated by Coventry through most of the first half.

The goal in the 10th minute came from striker Mazie Cox on a fast break. She snuck a shot past HVRHS goalie Madison “Maddog” DeWitt.

HVRHS’s defense started to click as the game went on and seized possession. The Mountaineers had a scoring chance late in the first half that ultimately did not connect.

HVRHS Coach Don Drislane encouraged his team. “Be positive girls. We can win this.”

Coventry resumed ball control in the second half and sent several shots at the net. DeWitt saved the shots-on-goal and several others flew high above the crossbar.

With time ticking down, HVRHS pushed everyone forward but could not find the net. Coventry hung on for a 1-0 win.

The decision knocked HVRHS out of the tournament. Coventry advanced to play 7th seed Morgan High School (10-3-3) in the quarterfinal round Nov. 7.

Striker Mazie Cox, no. 4, scored the lone goal of the game when HVRHS hosted Coventry High School in the state tournament Nov. 4Photo by Riley Klein
Latest News

Third month of job losses stalls state’s economic momentum

Third month of job losses stalls state’s economic momentum
U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

A third consecutive month of job losses in Connecticut and continued declines in the state’s labor force are raising concern about the state’s economic outlook.

Payrolls shrunk by 300 in September, following the loss of 2,200 jobs in August, according to the state Department of Labor’s Oct. 21 monthly employment report. That brings 12-month job growth to a modest 0.7%, the slowest in the region and 42nd in the country.

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

The Creators: Sam Guindon's artistic palette

Norfolk painter Sam Guindon.

Jennifer Almquist

Painter Sam Guindon is an earnest young man who paints light with the skill of John Singer Sargent. Guindon’s attention to technique harks back to an earlier time when artists studied under a master, learned anatomy, perspective, how to make their own pigment, and closely observed the work of great artists. Guindon has studied oil painting since he was nineteen. In a recent show of his paintings in his hometown of Norfolk, Connecticut, Guindon sold 40 of the 42 paintings he exhibited.

Guindon’s sketchbooks are windows into his creative mind and a well-traveled life, packed with vignettes, ink drawings, observations and thoughts written in the margins. His subjects range from sketches done in gouache at the National Gallery, to ink drawings of vine-covered trees in Costa Rica, to the interior of an airplane drawn with the perspective of a fisheye lens, to colorful bottles of hot sauce. Currently Guindon is teaching art at the Compass Atelier in Maryland.

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photography exhibit reaches back to 1800s

Photographs from Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Berkshire School.

Provided

'Three Centuries of Photography” from the collection of Thomas K. Levine will be on display at the Warren Family Gallery at the Berkshire School from Nov. 1 to Dec. 21. The exhibit features 75 original prints, spanning the history of photography from the 19th century to today. The opening reception is on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Levine, a former Paramount Pictures executive and father of a Berkshire School junior, brings together works by renowned photographers like Carleton Watkins, Julia Margaret Cameron, Alfred Stieglitz, Diane Arbus, and Richard Misrach. The show includes landscapes, portraits, and a recent focus on vintage images of notable historical figures, including Winston Churchill, Martin Luther King Jr., and George Harrison.

